Vendasta Technologies Inc.: Vendasta Launches Vibe in Beta, the AI App Builder That Already Knows Your Business

A New Category of Software Builder, Pre-Connected to a Business' Information, Brand Assets, CRM and AI Workforce From the First Prompt. Live in Production Across the Partner Channel Today.

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Vendasta today launched Vendasta Vibe, an AI application builder that lets channel partners ship production-ready websites, dashboards, and business apps by describing what they want in plain-language. These builds have the ability to connect to the brand assets, CRM forms, and AI employees the platform already manages. Vibe is in beta starting today through Vendasta's platform.

Unlike general-purpose AI builders like Lovable or Replit, which open to a blank page and ask the user to import every piece of business context, Vibe ships with the business already loaded. Business knowledgebase, CRM forms, analytics and backend databases, and trained AI employees are wired in through Vibe's Connectors panel before the first prompt. The first draft already looks like the business it's built for. Every contact form lands in the CRM. Every page can embed the business's own AI employees with a single line of prompt.

"For decades, you bought software and bent your business around it," said Brendan King, Vendasta's co-founder and CEO. "Vibe inverts that. You describe what you need, and the software arrives already knowing your customers, your brand, and your AI workforce. Our partners can ship a client-ready app in the time it used to take to write the proposal. Our partners aren't managing tools anymore, they're building the tools they use. That's the real unlock."

The end of the blank page

Open Lovable or Replit and the AI knows nothing about the business - not its name, not its hours, not its services, not its customers. Most of the first project is spent teaching the AI who the business is, then wiring up CRMs, APIs, and integrations before anything is usable. The gap isn't speed, it's structural.

Vibe inverts the order. The moment a partner opens a new project, Vibe's Connectors panel already includes the Vendasta Business Knowledgebase, forms, analytics, backend database, hosting, and version history - and partners can extend that context with additional connectors at any time.

"Every other AI app builder asks you to bring the context. Vibe brings the context," said Jesse Redl, Chief Architect. "The Business Knowledgebase, the CRM forms, the AI employees, the hosting, the version history - all of it is pre-wired the moment a partner opens a new project. It feels less like a developer tool and more like a teammate who already works at your company."

Vibe launches alongside Vendasta Connect, the company's live product event today at 12 p.m. ET, featuring partner stories, a live demo, and Brendan King's keynote on what Vendasta calls "liquid software" - the idea that the people closest to a problem should be able to shape the tools they use, in real time.

Vendasta runs on Vendasta

The first production deployment of Vibe wasn't a partner, but Vendasta itself. The company built and deployed vTicket, its internal customer support platform, on Vibe in days, replacing a long-standing Zendesk subscription that cost more than $100K a year. vTicket reads every incoming support email, classifies it by type and priority, pulls context from each customer's account - active products, billing status, CRM history - drafts a response, and queues it for a human to review. It's work Zendesk's AI couldn't do, because Zendesk's AI only knew what was in Zendesk.

The transition wasn't perfectly clean. Live chat went down for a stretch. The customer portal wasn't ready at launch. Partners felt it for a few weeks. But because the support team owned the tool, they didn't have to file a feature request and wait 18 months. Instead, they shipped fixes themselves. More than 40 updates landed in the first 48 hours, and the cadence hasn't slowed since. The lesson isn't that the migration was flawless. It's that when the people closest to a problem own the software, they fix it on their own timeline.

Closed during the call

Brett Prieskorn, founder and CEO of Black Feather Digital, opened Vibe in the middle of a prospect call and built a custom proposal tool live, in front of the client. The client's response: "I'll pay whatever."

"I spent years quoting projects I knew I couldn't deliver on time," Prieskorn said. "Vibe changed the conversation. Now I show clients what I'm building while we're still talking about it. The day I closed a deal on a tool I built during the call, I knew this wasn't a tool. It was a different kind of agency."

What you can build with Vibe

Any web app from a prompt. Client websites, landing pages, internal tools, dashboards, lead-capture flows, quote estimators, and more. If you can describe it, Vibe can build it.

Business context, not a blank page. Vibe pulls the partner's Business Profile, brand, services, and customer data into every project automatically.

Lead capture that lands in the CRM. Every contact form is pre-wired to Vendasta's CRM. Nothing to configure.

AI employees in one line. Drop in a receptionist, social media manager, or sales assistant with a prompt.

Hosting, live error recovery, and version history, built in. Every project ships to a secure domain with automatic error recovery, and version control.

You own what you build. Every Vibe project generates portable React and TypeScript. Full code editor and source export. No black box. No lock-in.

Available today, try it for free

Vibe is available in beta today, with add-on credits for scale.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the AI workforce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Vendasta provides AI Employees that execute the work of marketing, sales, and operations automatically - helping local businesses reclaim time and scale without the overhead of traditional hiring. Founded in Saskatoon, Vendasta has a global network of partners helping SMBs stop managing software and start achieving outcomes. Learn how to hire your first AI employee at Vendasta.com .

See it live

The full Vendasta Connect product event - including the live Vibe demo, partner stories, and Brendan King's "liquid software" keynote - is available on demand at https://www.vendasta.com/content-library/events-webinars/meet-vibe/.

CONTACT:

Nykea Behiel

Director of Brand & Experience, Vendasta

media@vendasta.com

SOURCE: Vendasta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vendasta-launches-vibe-in-beta-the-ai-app-builder-that-already-knows-your-business-1172931