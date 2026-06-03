The French electricity market recorded a negative spot price of -€498/MWh on May 1, according to the price observatory of French startup Storio Energy. The record low was recorded at 13:00 and was followed by -€471/MWh at 14:00. It has been attributed to low consumption linked to the public holiday, combined with reduced flexibility in the nuclear fleet, a phenomenon also observed in April. For comparison, the lowest price recorded on May 1, 2025, was -€118/MWh. The spread between the most expensive hour and cheapest hour in France during May reached €141/MWh, a level unprecedented during the ...

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