Chinese manufacturer Anker Solix has announced a new 2 kWh home backup power station. The company claims the product, named S2000, delivers up to 35 hours of continuous refrigerator backup. It received the highest rating from TÜV SÜD for real-world power delivery. "Runtime is not just about how much energy is stored, but how much is actually delivered, after idle drain and conversion loss," a statement from the company explains. "The S2000 is powered by proprietary OptiSave Technology, a system-level approach that reduces idle power consumption by 40-70%, down to sub-6W, and achieves over 90% ...

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