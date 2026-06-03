Opti Digital Green Challenge Surpasses 45,000 km Goal to Support Forest Preservation

The sixth edition of the annual initiative brought together employees, clients, and partners to exceed participation targets and support environmental projects through collective action.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the successful completion of the sixth edition of its Green Challenge, an annual CSR initiative designed to support environmental projects through collective action.

From May 1st to May 31st, 2026, employees, clients, and partners across the digital advertising ecosystem came together to participate in a month-long sports challenge, where physical activity was converted into financial support for environmental projects led by Envol Vert, a non-profit organisation dedicated to forest preservation and biodiversity protection.

This year's edition exceeded its original target of 45,000 kilometres by more than 15%, with participants collectively covering 51,840 kilometres throughout the challenge. The original target of 45,000 kilometres was reached before the end of the challenge, reflecting the high level of participation throughout the month.

A collective effort with measurable engagement

The 2026 Green Challenge brought together 123 participants across 29 teams, demonstrating strong engagement from across Opti Digital's ecosystem.

Beyond physical activity, participants took part in a range of sustainability-focused activities, including environmental missions, educational quizzes, and awareness challenges designed to encourage environmentally responsible behaviours.

The initiative achieved an overall engagement rate of 82%, highlighting the strong involvement of participants throughout the challenge.

Supporting environmental impact through collective action

This year's Green Challenge was organised in partnership with Envol Vert, a non-profit organisation dedicated to forest preservation, biodiversity protection, and supporting local communities across Colombia, Peru, and France.

Through this partnership, the initiative contributes to environmental projects focused on protecting and restoring forest ecosystems, including efforts in the Caribbean region of Colombia.

The Green Challenge forms part of Opti Digital's broader commitment to sustainability. Alongside this initiative, the company continues to invest in reducing the environmental impact of digital advertising through more efficient ad delivery and the reduction of unnecessary ad requests.

"The Green Challenge demonstrates what can happen when a community comes together around a shared purpose," said Magali Quentel-Reme , CEO of Opti Digital. "Seeing employees, clients, and partners collectively exceed our target while supporting environmental initiatives reflects the values we want to promote across our ecosystem. The strong participation and engagement throughout this year's challenge show that sustainability can become a shared effort across our industry."

About Envol Vert

Envol Vert is a French non-profit organisation focused on protecting forests and biodiversity while supporting local communities. Through its projects, the organisation promotes sustainable alternatives to deforestation in Colombia and Peru, and contributes to improving local living conditions.



About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital enables publishers to optimise advertising performance while delivering high-impact campaigns for brands.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, LADbible, Valnet and Ziff Davis rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-green-challenge-surpasses-45-000-km-goal-to-support-1172963