Gore Fabrics Highlights Practical Steps To Address Carbon Emissions

A focus on product longevity, renewable energy, and value chain engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Gore Fabrics is pursuing a range of actions aimed at reducing its carbon footprint across operations and the broader value chain. Reported progress includes a reduction in emissions in recent years and the use of renewable electricity in its manufacturing facilities.

Key areas of focus include supporting longer use of products through repair and care initiatives, as well as working with suppliers to address emissions associated with materials and production.

These activities are part of a broader approach that considers multiple stages of the product lifecycle, where outcomes may vary depending on factors such as product use, maintenance, and supply chain practices.

Learn more about the actions Gore Fabrics is taking to address carbon emissions across products, operations, and its value chain: 7 Ways Gore Fabrics Is Reducing Its Carbon Footprint

About Gore Fabrics

Gore introduced GORE-TEX Fabric to the outerwear industry more than 45 years ago and continues to develop performance apparel technologies. Gore's Fabrics products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. From hiking in downpours to defense operations and fighting fires, Gore's deep understanding of consumer and industry needs drives development of products with meaningful performance advantages. https://www.gore-tex.com and https://www.goretexprofessional.com/

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion.

For more information, visit gore.com.

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Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE, GORE-TEX, Together, improving life and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

© 2026 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

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SOURCE: GORE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gore-fabrics-highlights-practical-steps-to-address-carbon-emissions-1172977