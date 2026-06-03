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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 14:46 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Organizing Committee of the 2026 Shenyang Robot Conference: 2026 Shenyang Robot Conference Opens

SHENYANG, China, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 1, the 2026 Shenyang Robot Conference officially opened in Shenyang, where academicians, leading experts, industry pioneers, and representatives from universities and research institutions in robotics and automation - both from China and abroad - gathered to discuss emerging trends and chart a shared path for future development. Huo Bugang, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, attended the opening ceremony.

2026 Shenyang Robot Conference

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government, the conference has been staged for nine consecutive editions to date. Themed "New Quality Productive Forces Driving Development, Intelligent Manufacturing Connecting the Future", this year's event features a range of well-designed activities, including the launch of cutting-edge technologies, innovation project matchmaking sessions, keynote forums, and application scenario networking events, alongside the inaugural RoboMaster University Championship (RMUC).

During the event, Huo Bugang, Gu Jun, and Lyu Zhicheng, among other leaders, toured the exhibition showcasing frontier technologies and innovative achievements. On top of that, they visited booths of Nanjing Yijiahe Technology, the School of Intelligent Manufacturing of Northeastern University, the Shenyang Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Shenzhen FIREDOG, where they received briefings on the latest developments, watched demonstrations of advanced robotic technologies, and exchanged views with academicians, experts, and business executives.

Shenyang boasts a solid industrial foundation in robotics and a wealth of scientific and technological resources. After more than four decades of development, the city has nurtured a sound industrial chain, and its robotics and intelligent manufacturing cluster has been designated as a national advanced manufacturing cluster. Today, Shenyang is stepping up efforts to drive industrial transformation through scientific and technological innovation. The city is picking up speed to solidify the foundations of embodied intelligence, achieve breakthroughs in critical core technologies, build specialized service platforms, and facilitate the deployment of high-value application scenarios. Through these endeavors, Shenyang seeks to establish a robotics and intelligent manufacturing cluster with international competitiveness.

During the opening ceremony, the Liaoning Embodied Intelligence Industrial Technology Innovation Alliance was established, industrial demands and application scenarios for Shenyang's robotics sector were unveiled, and the Northeast Asia Embodied Intelligence Innovation Center was inaugurated.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2026 Shenyang Robot Conference



Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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