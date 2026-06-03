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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 14:48 Uhr
202 Leser
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NIANCE Expands Beyond Products into a Global Beauty & Longevity Ecosystem

ZURICH, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss luxury beauty brand NIANCE is entering a new phase of growth with the launch of an integrated beauty and longevity ecosystem combining skincare, supplementation, diagnostics, treatments, recovery, and wellness experiences.

Known for its science-backed approach to healthy aging, NIANCE has spent the past decade developing products to support beauty and wellbeing. With new openings in Zurich, Shanghai, and Cyprus, the company is now evolving from a product-focused beauty brand into a holistic product + service ecosystem.

"Holistic beauty and longevity have always been part of NIANCE's DNA," says Yvette Ettema, President of NIANCE Switzerland. "We started with advanced skincare and supplements designed to support healthy aging. Today, we are expanding this philosophy into fully integrated experiences where products, treatments and wellbeing programs work together."

House of NIANCE Zurich is a new beauty longevity concept offering personalized skin analysis, advanced facial and body rituals and supplementation. Signature experiences include the Epigenetic Longevity Renewal Facial, Swiss Glacier Longevity Ritual, stress recovery therapies, microbiome recovery programs, and body contour activation treatments. The brand is also launching the NIANCE Beauty & Longevity Center at the Bund in Shanghai and Ararat Wellness Powered by NIANCE Switzerland in Cyprus.

The brand develops its skincare and longevity systems around the biological root causes of aging, guided by the scientific framework of the 14 Hallmarks of Aging. This shapes the company's integrated approach to skin vitality, cellular resilience, recovery, inflammation management, collagen support, and long-term wellbeing.

"Luxury is changing, and I find that genuinely hopeful." Natalia Vodianova, early investor in NIANCE says, "We are moving away from the idea of resisting time and toward something far more intelligent - caring for our health. NIANCE understood this long before it became a conversation, and that is why I chose to be part of this journey."

As the global longevity economy continues to grow, NIANCE aims to create a new category where beauty, science, wellness, and longevity come together in one integrated lifestyle experience.

House of NIANCE is officially open at Seidengasse 13, 8001 Zürich, Suisse

About NIANCE:

NIANCE is a Swiss luxury beauty and longevity brand specializing in science-backed skincare, nutritional supplements, and integrated longevity systems. Developed and manufactured in Switzerland, NIANCE combines advanced biotechnology with a holistic approach to supporting healthy aging, skin vitality, resilience, and long-term wellbeing.

For further enquiries, please contact press@niance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993546/HOUSE_OF_NIANCE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993545/NIANCE_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niance-expands-beyond-products-into-a-global-beauty--longevity-ecosystem-302790226.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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