Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Tersis Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: TERS) ("Tersis" or the "Company"), a developer of regenerative waste-to-energy, carbon utilization, and circular economy technologies, today announced the appointment of Scott St. John as Chief Strategic Development Officer.





Scott St. John quotes: "Hope is not a plan"

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As Chief Strategic Development Officer, St. John will lead strategic growth initiatives while helping shape and strengthen the organizational culture that supports Tersis Technologies' long-term vision.

In this role, St. John will focus on:

Identifying strategic growth opportunities across domestic and international markets.

Building and cultivating relationships with investors, government leaders, industry partners, and key stakeholders.

Developing strategic partnerships, alliances, and joint ventures that accelerate market expansion.

Aligning stakeholders around the Company's mission, vision, and long-term objectives.

Helping establish and reinforce a high-performance culture rooted in accountability, collaboration, innovation, and purpose.

Creating organizational alignment between leadership, partners, communities, and strategic initiatives.

Supporting capital formation efforts through relationship development and strategic positioning.

Enhancing corporate visibility, thought leadership, and stakeholder engagement.

Driving community impact initiatives that connect economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social benefit.

Advising executive leadership on growth strategy, organizational development, partnership opportunities, and market positioning.

St. John brings more than two decades of experience in leadership development, community building, business growth, and organizational transformation. Known for his ability to connect people, align vision, and create momentum, he will play a key role in helping Tersis Technologies expand its global presence while building a culture that reflects the Company's mission to create regenerative solutions for future generations.

"Scott brings a unique combination of leadership, relationship development, strategic thinking, and organizational alignment," said Antonio Uccello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tersis Technologies. "As we continue expanding our global initiatives, we believe his ability to unite people around a common vision and build meaningful strategic relationships will help accelerate our growth while strengthening the culture that supports our mission."

"I'm excited to join Tersis Technologies at such an important stage of its growth," said St. John. "The Company's commitment to regenerative innovation, environmental responsibility, and long-term impact creates an opportunity to build something truly meaningful. I look forward to helping expand strategic partnerships, strengthen organizational alignment, and support the Company's vision for sustainable global growth."

About Tersis Technologies, Inc.

Tersis Technologies, Inc. is focused on acquiring, developing, and deploying technologies designed to convert waste streams into valuable resources, including renewable energy, carbon products, and regenerative materials. The Company's mission is to create scalable solutions that reduce environmental impact while generating long-term economic and social value through circular economy innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.