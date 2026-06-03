Asyad Group Expands Its Global Footprint with the Acquisition of a Controlling Stake in Uzbekistan's Logistics Platforms, Advancing Trade Corridors & Regional Connectivity Across Central Asia

Asyad Group accelerates its expansion into key international markets, reinforcing its commitment to deliver integrated, multimodal logistics solutions across critical trade corridors.

Asyad Group establishes direct connectivity between Oman's ports and Central Asia's fastest-growing logistics market, creating a vital trade corridor linking the Middle East to China, Europe, and neighboring Central Asian economies.

The transaction reflects the strong ties and strategic partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Uzbekistan and will advance Uzbekistan's logistics infrastructure development by leveraging Asyad's world-class integrated logistics expertise and operational excellence.





MUSCAT, Oman, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asyad Group, the global integrated logistics provider, announced the closing of a strategic transaction to acquire a controlling stake in key logistics platforms in Uzbekistan, marking its direct entry into Central Asia's fastest-growing logistics market. The transaction, executed in partnership with Orient Group and Uzbek-Oman Investment Company (UzOman), establishes a vital bridge connecting Oman's ports and logistics infrastructure to Central Asia's evolving trade corridors, positioning Asyad as a key player to enable seamless cargo flows between China, Europe, the Middle East, and neighboring Central Asian economies.

The acquisition secures Asyad's ownership of critical freight gateways, including Universal Logistics Services (ULS) and Highway Logistics Center (HLC). Strategically positioned within Tashkent's freight network, these assets capture approximately 25% of Uzbekistan's railway container traffic and secure a dominant share in the premium warehousing segment. By integrating these inland multimodal terminals into its global network, Asyad establishes the operational infrastructure necessary to link Central Asian cargo flows directly to Oman's ports, strengthening both the region's logistics capabilities and Oman's role as a global logistics hub.

The transaction aligns directly with Oman's Logistics Strategy (SOLS) 2040 and the Oman Investment Authority's mandate to deepen strategic and economic ties with Uzbekistan and Central Asia. By securing a presence in one of the region's most dynamic logistics markets, Asyad strengthens its position along emerging Eurasian trade corridors and advances its cargo origination strategy. The acquisition reinforces Oman's role as a gateway between Central Asia and global markets, creating new opportunities to facilitate trade flows, enhance connectivity and support the development of integrated multimodal supply chains across the region.

Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi, Group CEO of Asyad Group, stated:

"This strategic investment marks a pivotal advancement in Asyad Group's global expansion journey, establishing our operational foothold in Central Asia and creating a direct logistics bridge between Oman and the region's fastest-growing markets. By securing ownership of key dry port assets in Uzbekistan, we are now uniquely positioned to integrate rail and road transport, warehousing, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery with our port operations in Oman. This end-to-end intermodal capability strengthens our value proposition, enabling us to unlock new cargo flows while driving higher utilization across our ports. This acquisition accelerates our growth ambitions into key international markets and advances Asyad's position as a leading fully integrated supply chain partner, delivering integrated multimodal logistics solutions across critical trade corridors, connecting Central Asia to the GCC and global markets through a comprehensive, efficient, and future-ready logistics ecosystem."

Davron Ozgurer, CEO of Orient Group Management, commented:

"For Orient Group, this partnership represents a transformative step in modernizing Uzbekistan's infrastructure sector and positioning it as a premier regional logistics hub. By bringing together Orient's deep local expertise and market presence with Asyad Group's global logistics capabilities and international network , we are creating a platform that will strengthen Uzbekistan's position as a key gateway for trade across Central Asia, the GCC and global markets, accelerating the development of state-of-the-art multimodal logistics solutions and capacity to serve as the premier transit and trade hub, driving long-term regional growth and integration into global supply chains."

Omar Mahmood Bahram, CEO of UzOman, added:

"This landmark transaction reflects the enduring sovereign and strategic partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Uzbekistan. By facilitating Asyad Group's entry into this high-growth market, we are advancing our mandate to strengthen economic cooperation and deepen the vital commercial ties linking Central Asia and the Middle East. This investment establishes a direct logistics corridor that will channel Central Asian exports through Oman's world-class ports and logistics infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, trade facilitation and economic integration. We view this investment not merely as an operational milestone, but as a foundational pillar for long-term economic integration and shared prosperity between our nations."

This strategic deal underscores growing international investor confidence in Uzbekistan's transport and logistics sector, catalyzed by the country's macroeconomic rise, trade liberalization, and accelerating integration into global supply chains. For Asyad Group, the acquisition serves as a robust platform for future expansion into neighboring markets, ensuring the Group remains at the forefront of global trade enablement and regional connectivity.

For further information, contact:

Name: Rana El Naggar

Email: rana@kenshocom.com

Phone number: +971 54 5433401

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08f67394-97f2-4b05-bdba-1c4db583e337

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/876deb51-a28b-447b-8b0c-de60c4219e31