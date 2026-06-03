GardenCore Appoints Greg Weller as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Lawn & Garden and Landscape Supply Industry Executive Named to Lead Newly Independent Company

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / GardenCore, a leading U.S. manufacturer of lawn and garden consumables, today announced the appointment of Greg Weller as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Weller is a seasoned executive with deep experience in the lawn and garden and landscape supply industries, with a track record of building high-performing teams, strengthening customer relationships, and driving growth at scale. He joins GardenCore as the company embarks on its next chapter as a standalone business under the ownership of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue").

"Greg is the exact type of leader to build GardenCore into the category-defining platform we envision. His combination of strategic acumen, operational discipline, and genuine passion for people and culture makes him the ideal partner to execute on our growth agenda. Greg's proven track record of growing businesses both organically and through acquisition makes him the ideal candidate. His proven playbook of building great companies through M&A will be a key piece of the GardenCore story. We are delighted to welcome him to the GardenCore family."

- Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Mr. Weller brings a distinguished career with deep experience in the lawn, garden, and landscape supply industries. Prior to his recent CEO roles at Alloy Roofing and ServiceMaster, he spent nearly eight years at SiteOne Landscape Supply, the nation's leading distributor of landscape supplies, where he held a series of expanding leadership roles from 2015 to 2022, including Division President, Executive Vice President of Operations, and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Real Estate and Operations Excellence. Earlier in his career, he held roles at McKinsey & Company and Accenture. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

"GardenCore is a special company with an outstanding team, deep retail relationships, and strong manufacturing capabilities. I am energized by the opportunity ahead, both to continue building on this strong foundation and to be an acquirer of choice as we expand the platform. Most of all, I am looking forward to getting into the field, meeting our teams, and serving our customers with excellence."

- Greg Weller, Chief Executive Officer, GardenCore

Mr. Weller will work closely with Pacific Avenue as GardenCore pursues its strategic priorities, including geographic expansion through greenfield development and acquisitions, investment in premium product lines, and continued deepening of its retail partnerships. Pacific Avenue acquired GardenCore from CRH in a transaction valued at over $1.1 billion, announced in April 2026.

About GardenCore

GardenCore is a leading U.S. manufacturer of lawn and garden consumables, offering a broad portfolio of mulch, soil, stone, and lime products. The Company has deep, long-standing partnerships with major home improvement retailers and garden centers, and delivers consistent, high-quality execution across large-scale private label and branded programs. The Company has over 1,400 employees and operates more than 55 manufacturing facilities across the United States. For more information, visit www.gardencore.com.

CONTACT:

Craig Bunting

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M: 470.626.4711

SOURCE: GardenCore

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/gardencore-appoints-greg-weller-as-chief-executive-officer-1172891