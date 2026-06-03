Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Award-winning digital product agency Goji Labs received the DesignRush Best App Design recognition for Dreamwell, a sleep-focused mobile app built around audio sessions and a simplified interface for everyday use.





DesignRush recognizes Dreamwell by Goji Labs for Best App Design in wellness applications.

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Dreamwell was named one of DesignRush's handpicked winners for the month of May by a panel of experts based on impact, creativity, functionality, execution, branding, concept, visual craft, usability, and problem-solving effectiveness.





The Dreamwell app interface, designed by Goji Labs for sleep-focused audio experiences.

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To support use in real sleep conditions, Goji Labs focused on a set of clear design decisions:

Built a dark interface suited for low-light environments

Used near-black and charcoal tones with muted navy for depth

Added light blue accents to mark interactive elements

Kept navigation minimal so users can start a sleep session in a few taps

Designed large touch targets for easier interaction in the dark

Introduced playful sheep visuals to guide selection without adding clutter

Structured the audio library on a modular system so new sound profiles can be added without disrupting the layout

The design focuses on quick access to sleep audio, reduced visual distraction, and a layout that keeps attention on the experience itself. DesignRush recognized the project for strong usability, clear execution, and a focused approach to solving a specific wellness need.

"With Dreamwell, the focus was on getting straight to the audio with as little decision-making as possible so the experience can do its job," said David Barlev, founder and CEO of Goji Labs.

"That usually means keeping the interface simple enough that users do not have to stop and think before they start a session."

More examples of Goji Labs' app and product design work are available through its portfolio here: Goji Labs: Case Studies.

About Goji Labs

Goji Labs is an award-winning digital product agency in Los Angeles. The agency helps leading brands turn complex challenges into intuitive products through strategy, design, and development, launching 400+ products and enabling $1B+ in funding - and counting.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush