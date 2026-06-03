Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) (the "Company"), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, announced its participation as a Sapphire sponsor at Economist Impact's Commercialising Quantum event taking place 16-17 June, 2026, in London.
Infleqtion leaders will participate in multiple sessions throughout the event, highlighting advancements in quantum technology globally and across the U.K. Discussion topics include quantum technologies across computing, sensing, software, national security, and critical infrastructure.
Attendees can also visit Infleqtion at Booth L7 during the exhibition to learn more about the Company's quantum computing, sensing and timing technologies and connect with members of the Infleqtion team.
Featured Sessions:
Beyond computing: the quantum technologies transforming industry
16 June, 9:45 am GMT
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenter: Matthew Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion
Quantum for national security and critical infrastructure (Invitation only register your interest to attend on the event homepage)
16 June, 11:15 am GMT
Format: Interactive Roundtable
Presenter: Pranav Gokhale, CTO, Infleqtion
The secret sauce of sensing: exploring applications for society and industry
16 June, 2:15 pm GMT
Format: Panel
Presenter: Colin Sullivan, managing director for the U.K., Infleqtion
Event Details:
Economist Impact: Commercialising Quantum
Date: 16-17 June 2026
Location: Business Design Centre, London
More information, including event details and up to date scheduling, can be found at: https://events.economistenterprise.com/commercialising-quantum/
About Infleqtion
Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603218756/en/
Contacts:
Media
media@infleqtion.com