Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) (the "Company"), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, announced its participation as a Sapphire sponsor at Economist Impact's Commercialising Quantum event taking place 16-17 June, 2026, in London.

Infleqtion leaders will participate in multiple sessions throughout the event, highlighting advancements in quantum technology globally and across the U.K. Discussion topics include quantum technologies across computing, sensing, software, national security, and critical infrastructure.

Attendees can also visit Infleqtion at Booth L7 during the exhibition to learn more about the Company's quantum computing, sensing and timing technologies and connect with members of the Infleqtion team.

Featured Sessions:

Beyond computing: the quantum technologies transforming industry

16 June, 9:45 am GMT

Format: Fireside Chat

Presenter: Matthew Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion

Quantum for national security and critical infrastructure (Invitation only register your interest to attend on the event homepage)

16 June, 11:15 am GMT

Format: Interactive Roundtable

Presenter: Pranav Gokhale, CTO, Infleqtion

The secret sauce of sensing: exploring applications for society and industry

16 June, 2:15 pm GMT

Format: Panel

Presenter: Colin Sullivan, managing director for the U.K., Infleqtion

Event Details:

Economist Impact: Commercialising Quantum

Date: 16-17 June 2026

Location: Business Design Centre, London

More information, including event details and up to date scheduling, can be found at: https://events.economistenterprise.com/commercialising-quantum/

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603218756/en/

Contacts:

Media

media@infleqtion.com