A playable demo will be released ahead of the game's launch

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the latest title in the Onimusha series, is scheduled for release on September 25, 2026.

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Onimusha: Way of the Sword key art

Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which marks the first new title in the series in over 20 years, is a Japanese-inspired dark fantasy game that features Miyamoto Musashi as the protagonist and is set in an Edo-era Kyoto that has been twisted by malevolent clouds of Malice. Capcom is developing the title with the aim of appealing to a wide range of players through its exhilarating sword-based action and highly-unique characters.

Ahead of launch, the company released a playable demo today, June 3, 2026, titled Onimusha: Way of the Sword DEMO, to give players an opportunity to enjoy the appeal of the game as early as possible. In this demo, players can experience a variety of action-packed swordplay, including the fight against the formidable foe, Sasaki Ganryu. Further, the company also started accepting pre-orders for the title. As a pre-order bonus, players can receive equipment that can be used in the game.

In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating IPs that haven't had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further maximize corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, including this title.

The Windows version is scheduled to be released at a later date.

About the Onimusha series

The Onimusha series consists of swordplay action games where players assume the role of warriors with the superhuman powers of the Oni and fight against monsters bent on world domination. Cumulative game sales since the first game was released in 2001 exceed 9.1 million units.

As of March 31, 2026

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

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