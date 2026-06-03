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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Cambium Biomaterials, Inc: Cambium Launches ApexShield 3000: A Dual-Use Protective Coating Engineered for High-Temperature Performance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, a global high-performance materials innovator delivering products at unprecedented speed, today announced the launch of ApexShield 3000, a high-temperature phthalonitrile coating engineered for metallic and composite substrates operating in extreme thermal environments. The coating supports applications from hypersonic flight to EMI and RF shielding for electronics and commercial programs requiring wavelength-tunable performance.

ApexShield 3000 is a sprayable, solvent-based 1-part liquid that cures at temperatures as low as 215°C (419°F) and delivers sustained operational performance up to 315°C (600°F), with short-duration capability up to 427°C (800°F). The system requires no refrigerated storage and is available in quarts, gallons, and drums, supporting both prototype development and production-scale programs.

The coating accepts conductive and non-conductive fillers, enabling engineers to customize performance characteristics for specific program requirements. Technical data sheet available at cambiumglobal.com.

Cambium's differentiation is not any single class of advanced materials but a unique development approach, offering customers every aspect of molecular discovery, product development, certification and qualification, and rapid scalable manufacturing across the US and Europe, all under one roof.

"ApexShield 3000 gives engineers a practical, high-performance solution for protecting structures that operate in environments where standard coatings fail," said Cambium CTO, James Griffin. "The combination of sprayable application, room-temperature storage, and validated high-temperature performance makes this a deployable tool for defense and aerospace manufacturers working under real production constraints."

ApexShield 3000 builds on Cambium's growing portfolio of phthalonitrile-based materials, including the ApexShield 1000 resin system, which reduced carbon-carbon parts fabrication cycles by 70-80% for hypersonic applications.

About Cambium
Cambium is redefining how advanced materials are discovered, designed, and manufactured. The company develops advanced materials for high-performance applications across land, air, sea, and space. This also includes molecular innovation, combining AI-driven molecular design with state-of-the-art chemistry, materials science, and biology. The company delivers exceptional speed from concept to production and qualification. Manufacturing is carried out through a secure, flexible, and scalable domestic supply chain, enabling defense and commercial innovators to move from prototype to full-scale production fast. Visit cambiumglobal.com

For more information, contact Stephan Herrera, Co-founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Government Affairs at stephan.herrera@cambiumglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993831/ApexShield3000_aerospaceImage.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993832/ApexShield3000_electronics_Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292787/Cambium_orange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambium-launches-apexshield-3000-a-dual-use-protective-coating-engineered-for-high-temperature-performance-302789631.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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