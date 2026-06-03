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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
03.06.26 | 15:50
2,300 Euro
-7,26 % -0,180
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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2,3002,70016:19
Dow Jones News
03.06.2026 15:09 Uhr
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(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program XS3087684901

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program XS3087684901 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program 
XS3087684901 
03-Jun-2026 / 13:33 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program 

DATE: June 02, 2026 

Ref: Our public disclosure dated 30.05.2025. 

The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 30.05.2025 in the amount of 200.000.000 USD 
was redeemed. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail 
. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 429907 
EQS News ID:  2339018 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2339018&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 08:33 ET (12:33 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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