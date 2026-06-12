Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie anschauen - Kurz vor Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
12.06.26 | 08:02
2,360 Euro
-0,84 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3202,64020:45
Dow Jones News
12.06.2026 20:15 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding Shares Not Dematerialized Within the Prescribed Period

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding Shares Not Dematerialized Within the Prescribed Period 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding Shares Not Dematerialized Within the Prescribed Period 
12-Jun-2026 / 18:39 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding Shares Not Dematerialized Within the Prescribed Period 
 
DATE: June 12, 2026 

Reference: Our Public Disclosure dated 9 June 2026 

Further to our material event disclosure dated 9 June 2026, it was announced that, pursuant to the applicable 
legislation, refunds/payments would be made by the Investor Compensation Center (Yatirimci Tazmin Merkezi - "YTM") to 
the rightful owners in respect of the Bank's shares whose ownership had been transferred to YTM as a result of the 
failure to dematerialize such shares within the prescribed period, in accordance with the Regulation on the Procedures 
and Principles Regarding Payments to Investors by the Investor Compensation Center Following the Partial Annulment of 
the Fourth Paragraph of Article 13 of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362, dated 7 September 2016 (the "Regulation"), and 
that the deadline for applications to YTM is 6 September 2026. 

In addition to the Bank's shares transferred to YTM, beneficiaries holding investment fund participation units of T. 
Garanti Bankasi A.S. B Tipi Likit Fon, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. B Tipi Tahvil ve Bono Fonu and T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. 
Flexi B Tipi Degisken Fonu, the ownership of which was transferred to YTM due to the failure to dematerialize such 
units within the prescribed period, are also required to apply to YTM in order to receive refunds/payments under the 
Regulation. The deadline for such applications is also 6 September 2026. 

The application process consists of two stages. In the first stage, the relevant investment fund participation unit 
certificates must be delivered to our Bank against a receipt. In the second stage, an application must be submitted to 
YTM together with a copy of the relevant delivery receipt and the other documents required under the Regulation. 

Accordingly, beneficiaries holding non-dematerialized Bank shares and investment fund participation units are required 
to complete and submit their applications in full and within the prescribed time limits in order to exercise their 
rights under the Regulation and to avoid any potential loss of rights. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail 
. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 431492 
EQS News ID:  2345442 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2345442&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 13:39 ET (17:39 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.