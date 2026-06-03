EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Science

GeoVax CEO Highlights Renewed Strategic Interest in Vaccine Platforms and Infectious Disease Innovation



03.06.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

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Recent Industry Activity Reinforces the Need for Manufacturing Resilience, Diversified Vaccine Supply, and Health Security Amid an Evolving Global Biothreat Landscape ATLANTA, GA - June 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers, today issued commentary on pharmaceutical industry transaction announcements that underscore renewed strategic interest in vaccine innovation, health security, and infectious disease resilience. A series of acquisitions announced by Eli Lilly involving multiple vaccine-focused biotechnology companies highlights what may be an emerging shift in how large pharmaceutical organizations view infectious disease prevention, outbreak readiness, and vaccine infrastructure as long-term strategic priorities. The announcements come amid a period of heightened global biological risk, including the ongoing international spread of Clade I mpox, Ebola outbreaks in Africa, persistent concerns surrounding avian influenza, and broader efforts by governments worldwide to strengthen response capabilities against emerging infectious diseases. "Industry transactions announced recently suggest that the vaccine sector may be entering a new strategic cycle," said David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. "Historically, vaccine programs addressing emerging infectious diseases were often viewed primarily through a public health lens. We are encouraged that governments, healthcare systems, and industry leaders increasingly recognize that disease prevention, supply resilience, and rapid-response vaccine technologies represent critical strategic assets." According to multiple public health and health-security organizations, global disease emergence continues to accelerate due to factors including increased international travel, urbanization, climate-related environmental changes, and expanding human-animal interfaces. At the same time, governments in the Americas, Europe, and other regions have increasingly emphasized domestic manufacturing, supply-chain resilience, and medical countermeasure capabilities as critical components of national health security strategies. "One of the lessons learned from infectious disease emergencies is that preparation cannot begin after a crisis emerges," Dodd added. "Strengthening vaccine infrastructure, advancing next-generation platforms, and ensuring multiple sources of supply are investments that must occur before they are needed." GeoVax believes the increasing focus on health security reflects a broader recognition that infectious disease threats are likely to remain a persistent feature of the global landscape. As a result, technologies supporting epidemic response, biodefense, vaccine manufacturing, and supply-chain resilience may receive increasing attention from governments, healthcare organizations, and strategic industry participants. "Activity by major pharmaceutical companies demonstrates that vaccine innovation remains an area of significant strategic interest," Dodd concluded. "As biological threats continue to evolve, we believe technologies that support rapid response, manufacturing resilience, and supply assurance will play an increasingly important role in protecting public health worldwide. Such recognition should be encouraged." About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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