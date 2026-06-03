Coralogix Inc.: Coralogix Raises $200M to Scale the Observability Backbone for the Age of AI

New funding accelerates a platform built for a world where AI agents and human engineers analyze, manage, and operationalize data together

BOSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix , the data and AI platform for observability, today announced it has raised $200 million in Series F funding. The round was co-led by Advent, CPPIB, and Greenfield, with participation from Brighton Park Capital, bringing total funding in Coralogix to $550M.





"AI is fundamentally changing the way enterprises operate, and observability is quickly evolving into a core layer of business intelligence," said Alek Ferro of Advent. "Coralogix has consistently stayed ahead of that transformation, building a platform designed for the scale, speed and complexity of the agentic era. Since our initial investment, the company has continued to accelerate innovation and market adoption, reinforcing our belief that Coralogix is positioned to define the future of AI-powered observability."

Legacy Observability Was Built for a World That No Longer Exists

The funding comes as AI is reshaping the observability market. AI-powered applications are generating telemetry data at volumes, speeds and levels of complexity far beyond what traditional monitoring platforms were designed to handle. At the same time, AI agents are becoming the primary interface for enterprise users and engineering teams: answering production questions, investigating incidents, explaining anomalies and increasingly operating production systems directly.

This shift is exposing the limitations of legacy observability tools. Platforms built for static, sampled workloads often struggle under agentic-scale telemetry volumes, generate runaway ingestion costs as data explodes, and leave engineering teams with blind spots no dashboard or alert rule was designed to close.

Coralogix was built for that shift, with an observability architecture designed for full-fidelity ingestion, real-time streaming analytics, open formats and customer-owned storage at massive scale. In the dashboard era, that architecture helped customers retain more telemetry data, reduce cost and maintain deeper operational visibility. In the AI era, it provides the data foundation intelligent systems need to investigate, reason about and operate complex production environments in real time.

"The architecture was already there," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix. "Long before the industry started talking about AI agents, we built around the idea that observability needed complete data, open access and infrastructure customers could truly control. What's changing now is the interface layer on top of that foundation. Engineers are no longer the only consumers of observability data. AI systems are becoming operational participants themselves. This funding allows us to accelerate that transition and build the intelligence layer required for the next generation of production operations. In the AI era, dashboards are no longer the starting point for observability. Intelligence is. We didn't reposition for this shift. We were built for it."

The New Era of Observability

Observability workflows are evolving alongside modern infrastructure. Today, engineers still investigate incidents through dashboards, alerts and manual analysis. Increasingly, however, AI systems are handling the early stages of investigation, surfacing likely root causes, analyzing production behavior and automating operational tasks before human intervention is needed.

Coralogix is designed for that transition. Its streaming engine and schema-free architecture allow enterprises to retain and analyze vastly larger volumes of production data without the traditional tradeoff between visibility and cost. Olly, Coralogix's built-in AI agent, along with MCP and CLI interfaces for automated workflows, all operate on the same underlying data foundation, enabling teams to move from human-led operations toward increasingly autonomous observability without changing platforms or architectures.

How will Coralogix use this funding?

The Series F builds on Coralogix's $115 million Series E in 2025 and comes at a period of strong commercial growth and customer adoption. Trusted by more than 5,000 customers worldwide, like IBM, Tradeweb, and Jfrog, the platform processes petabytes of production data daily across eight regions including GovCloud for public sector and regulated industries, and is continuing to expand across fintech, AI infrastructure, cybersecurity and cloud-native enterprises.

The company will use this funding to accelerate growth across three core areas:

AI-Native Observability: accelerating development of agentic AI capabilities across Olly, MCP and CLI to help enterprises investigate, automate and operate at machine speed across increasingly complex AI-driven environments.

accelerating development of agentic AI capabilities across Olly, MCP and CLI to help enterprises investigate, automate and operate at machine speed across increasingly complex AI-driven environments. Telemetry Data Infrastructure: expanding Coralogix's schema-free telemetry data lake architecture to support real-time processing, long-term data retention and open-format analytics at enterprise and AI scale.

expanding Coralogix's schema-free telemetry data lake architecture to support real-time processing, long-term data retention and open-format analytics at enterprise and AI scale. Global Enterprise Expansion: scaling platform adoption among organizations modernizing beyond legacy observability tools as demand grows for AI-ready architectures, complete telemetry fidelity and customer-owned data infrastructure.





To learn more about Coralogix, visit https://coralogix.com .

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a leading provider of observability solutions that help engineering teams monitor, understand, and act on their system data in real time. Through Olly, its built-in AI investigator, along with MCP and CLI interfaces for agent-based workflows, Coralogix supports three modes of operation on a single data foundation: human-led investigation, conversational AI collaboration, and fully automated agent workflows. Built on a streaming engine and a schema-free data lake with customer-owned storage in open formats, Coralogix captures all production data, not a sampled subset, and makes it available to human engineers and AI agents alike. The company is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide across financial services, media and entertainment, retail, and cloud-native enterprises.

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