Infoblox Inc.: Infoblox Announces Infoblox IQ to Power the Next Era of Agentic AI Operations for Networking and Security

New Agentic AI Product Combines Agentic Actions, Conversational Operations and MCP Integration to Help Teams Investigate, Prioritize and Act Faster Across Hybrid Enterprise Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, today announced Infoblox IQ, an agentic operations layer built on the most authoritative network, security and asset data in the enterprise. Infoblox IQ continuously analyzes the DNS queries, DHCP leases, IP address assignments, device activity and security events flowing through the Infoblox Platform to help teams identify issues faster, automate investigations and take action with confidence.

Today's launch includes Infoblox IQ and the introduction of a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for Infoblox's security and networking solutions. Infoblox IQ includes an agentic AI assistant and agentic AI actions, allowing teams to leverage a natural language interface to quickly understand network and security conditions, investigate issues, receive recommendations and execute configuration changes without navigating multiple consoles or manually searching through operational data.

The Infoblox Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server makes Infoblox network, security and asset intelligence available to third-party AI assistants, agents and applications through a standard interface. Rather than building and maintaining custom integrations, organizations can connect AI systems to Infoblox through an open protocol that simplifies third-party agent integration with the Infoblox Platform.

The intelligence behind Infoblox IQ is built on more than 25 years of experience managing mission-critical DNS, DHCP and IP address management (DDI) environments for many of the world's largest organizations. The platform incorporates operational knowledge developed through thousands of customer deployments, helping teams diagnose issues, prioritize actions and resolve problems more efficiently.

In one customer deployment, Infoblox IQ reduced more than 504,000 operational events to just 24 prioritized actions through agentic triage. Investigations that previously required 45 to 90 minutes of manual analysis were surfaced immediately with the context required to act.

For security teams, Infoblox IQ helps reduce alert fatigue by automatically correlating threats, assets, users, devices and network activity into a clear investigation path. For network teams, it proactively identifies performance, configuration and capacity issues before they affect users and provides guided remediation recommendations.

Beyond operational efficiency, Infoblox IQ provides a critical data foundation for organizations pursuing agentic operations and autonomous IT operations. Effective AI systems depend on accurate, continuously updated infrastructure data to understand relationships between devices, users, applications, IP addresses and network services. Because Infoblox serves as the authoritative source for DDI and network asset intelligence, Infoblox IQ gives AI models and operational agents access to trusted context that improves decision-making, reduces false assumptions and enables more reliable automation. Organizations can use this data foundation to accelerate their agentic AI initiatives while maintaining governance and operational control.

Infoblox IQ delivers agentic AI capabilities in the following areas:

Infoblox IQ for Threat Defense: Agentically investigates DNS security alerts, collecting evidence, analyzing activity and determining root cause before presenting SOC analysts with confirmed threats, affected users and devices, and recommended remediation actions. Thousands of alerts are distilled into prioritized findings that analysts can review, interrogate using natural language and act on in minutes rather than hours.

Agentically investigates DNS security alerts, collecting evidence, analyzing activity and determining root cause before presenting SOC analysts with confirmed threats, affected users and devices, and recommended remediation actions. Thousands of alerts are distilled into prioritized findings that analysts can review, interrogate using natural language and act on in minutes rather than hours. Infoblox IQ for DDI: Proactively surfaces network configuration and operational issues across Infoblox Universal DDI and Infoblox NIOS, automatically collects and analyses relevant data, provides the root cause analysis within seconds and provides guided remediation actions with a full audit trail-90 percent of the work a network operator would have done after a ticket was opened.

"Infoblox IQ started with a simple belief: that the data Infoblox already holds, provides one of the clearest views of what's happening on an enterprise network," said Mukesh Gupta, chief product officer, Infoblox. "As organizations move from AI pilots to real-world agentic operations, the infrastructure data those systems rely on must be trusted and up to date. The pace of change across DNS, DHCP and IPAM now exceeds what teams can manage manually, and generic AI tools lack the operational visibility needed for reliable autonomous action. Infoblox provides that visibility, and Infoblox IQ turns it into agentic operations teams can trust."

"For decades, DDI has served as the foundation of enterprise networks. As AI becomes the next operating layer for the enterprise, that foundation is becoming even more critical," said Scott Harrell, president and CEO, Infoblox. "Infoblox IQ transforms infrastructure data from a system of record into a system of action, enabling organizations to move faster, respond more effectively and unlock the full potential of AI-driven operations. The companies that succeed with AI will be those that can ground automation in trusted data, and that is precisely where Infoblox is positioned to lead."

Infoblox IQ for Threat Defense will be generally available by the end of the month. Infoblox IQ for DDI, Infoblox IQ assistant and Infoblox MCP Server integration are all available to early access customers and will be generally available in fall 2026. To learn more about Infoblox IQ, read the blog and visit https://www.infoblox.com/products/iq.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 5,700 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ariel Roop

Head of Global Communications

pr@infoblox.com