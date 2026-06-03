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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 15:10 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alpega Appoints David Landau to the Board

Alpega completes its new board line-up with seasoned supply chain technology leader

David Landau (1)

VIENNA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpega, a leading provider of transport execution solutions, announced the appointment of David Landau to its Board today, completing the company's board line-up.

His appointment reinforces Alpega's strategic direction and follows a series of new additions to Alpega's leadership team, including Daniel Cohen as the new CEO, Patrick van Denzel as Chief Revenue Officer for Shippers, Olivier Gonon as Chief Revenue Officer for Carriers, Georgia Leybourne as Chief Marketing Officer and Leonard Bottelberghs as Chief of Staff. They join recently appointed COO Christian Mayer and long-standing CFO Julia Seidl.

Landau adds deep industry and leadership knowledge with more than 25 years of experience in supply chain software, product strategy, go-to-market alignment, and scaling technology businesses. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at Manhattan Associates, BluJay Solutions, and Transporeon, and has more recently advised growth-oriented enterprise software companies and private equity firms investing in supply chain technology.

"David's expertise will play a crucial role in helping Alpega advance its mission of making Trust the foundation of modern freight transport," said Nikolay Pargov, Chairman of the Board, Alpega. "As his deep industry knowledge and extensive network will further strengthen the three strategic pillars of trust embedded in our connected ecosystem: transparency, reliability, and mutual value."

Daniel Cohen, CEO of Alpega, praised the appointment, stating, "As we build Alpega around trust, David's perspective will help us move faster and with greater conviction. He understands this industry, he understands platforms, and he understands what it takes to turn technology, network participation, and product strategy into real customer value. We are fortunate to have him on our team, and I look forward to working with him as we execute on our strategy."

Landau shares his motivation for joining the Alpega board: "We are at a pivotal moment in European logistics technology. Alpega is uniquely positioned to become the trusted platform for transport execution. The combination of proprietary, live data and the long reach of the Alpega private and public networks is unlike any other platform in the industry. This is the sort of foundation that AI flourishes on. Agents rely on vast amounts of high quality, current data. Nobody has more of that than Alpega."

With its Board now fully in place, Alpega has the foundation required to advance its strategy, deepen ecosystem collaboration, and deliver more dependable freight execution at scale.

About Alpega

Alpega Group is a leading pan-European logistics software company offering end-to-end transportation solutions that empower shippers, carriers, and logistics professionals to streamline and optimise transport execution across the supply chain. With decades of industry expertise, Alpega provides Transportation Management Systems, a collaborative Transport Execution Platform, and Freight Exchange solutions, through its well-established brands Wtransnet, Telerouteand Bursa Transport. Together, these solutions drive efficiency, visibility, and collaboration across the transportation ecosystem.

Media Contact

Marina Pujol
Senior Communications Manager
marina.pujol@alpegagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5984572-be29-4e69-851b-3320fb87fe3e


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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