Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Bayview Dental is proud to announce the opening of its newest dental office in Westchase, marking the practice's first expansion specifically focused on serving patients in the greater Tampa area. To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 13, from 10 AM to 1 PM. The new Westchase location reflects Bayview Dental's continued commitment to providing accessible, patient-centered dental care throughout Florida's Gulf Coast communities.

Grand Opening Celebration: June 13, 10 AM to 1 PM

The Westchase community is warmly invited to stop by, tour the new office, meet the team, and learn more about their new dental home. The event is free and open to all neighbors and local families.

Attendees can enjoy local complimentary coffee like iced cold brew, chai, and seasonal lattes, alongside local frozen custard. A dentist-favorite flavour, peppermint frozen custard, alongside other classic offerings, is something the kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy.

Come meet your neighbors, get to know the new Bayview Dental Westchase team, and celebrate the newest addition to the Westchase community.

About the New Westchase Office

Conveniently located in Westchase, the new office offers comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, oral surgery, implant dentistry, gum disease treatment, and more. The practice is led by experienced general dentist Dr. Sapan Parikh, who brings more than 17 years of clinical experience and a personalized approach to patient care.

The Westchase opening represents an exciting milestone for Bayview Dental as the organization continues to grow its footprint across the region. With established locations in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, Sun City, Ellenton, Lakewood Ranch, Venice, North Port, and additional Florida communities, Bayview Dental has built a reputation for making high-quality dental care both convenient and comfortable for patients.

"At Bayview Dental, we believe every patient deserves personalized care in an environment where they feel genuinely comfortable and supported," said Dr. Parikh. "Opening our Westchase location allows us to bring modern, compassionate dentistry to even more families throughout the Tampa area. I'm excited to build long-lasting relationships with patients here and help them feel confident in both their smiles and their overall dental experience."

The new Westchase office is designed to provide a welcoming and stress-free experience for patients while utilizing modern digital dental technology to improve efficiency, precision, and comfort. Bayview Dental emphasizes individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique goals and oral health needs, helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles through compassionate care.

"As we continue expanding across Florida, our mission remains the same: making comprehensive dental care accessible to the communities we serve," said Bayview Dental founder, Dr. Kenneth Liszewski. "The addition of our Westchase office allows us to better serve patients throughout Tampa while continuing to uphold the high standard of care Bayview Dental is known for."

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment at the new Westchase office can visit Bayview Dental Westchase or contact the practice directly through Bayview Dental's Contact Page.

About Bayview Dental

Bayview Dental is a growing network of dental practices committed to delivering high-quality, patient-focused dental care throughout Florida. With locations spanning Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, Sun City, Ellenton, Lakewood Ranch, Venice, North Port, and surrounding communities, Bayview Dental provides convenient access to comprehensive dental services, including preventive, cosmetic, restorative, periodontal, implant, and surgical dentistry. Each office is staffed by experienced providers and compassionate team members dedicated to creating comfortable experiences while helping patients achieve lifelong oral health and confident smiles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299963

Source: GetFeatured