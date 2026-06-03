Vietnam's first grid-connected direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) is now live. The DPPA is between Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen (SVET) and TTC Duc Hue-Long An Power, developer of the 49 MW Duc Hue 2 solar power plant in Tây Ninh province, southern Vietnam. Under the terms of the agreement, SVET's smartphone factory, located in the Yen Binh Industrial Park in northern Vietnam, will receive approximately 70 GWh of solar electricity each year, equivalent to the annual power consumption of roughly 17,000 Vietnamese households. SEVT's factory manufactures Samsung products. Image: ...

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