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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 15:38 Uhr
123 Leser
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Tarvis and Gertler Law Firm Discuss How Louisiana's 2026 Injury Law Changes are Impacting Accident Claims

Louisiana's new "51% fault" rule may reshape injury claims statewide

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Major changes to Louisiana personal injury law are now reshaping how accident and injury claims are handled across the state in 2026. New Orleans-based Gertler Law Firm is working alongside strategic communications and public relations firm Tarvis to help educate Louisiana residents about how the updated law may affect accident and injury claims statewide.

The legal change stems from House Bill 431, which amended Louisiana Civil Code Article 2323 and shifts Louisiana from a pure comparative fault system to a modified comparative fault system. Under the new law, individuals found to be 51% or more responsible for an accident may now be barred from recovering damages altogether. Previously, injured parties could still recover compensation even if they carried a majority of fault, with damages reduced proportionally.

According to the New Orleans personal injury lawyers at Gertler Law Firm?, the change represents one of the most significant shifts in Louisiana tort law in decades and may substantially impact car accident claims, trucking litigation, premises liability cases, workplace injury matters, and wrongful death lawsuits throughout the state.

Working together with Tarvis on public awareness initiatives surrounding legal developments affecting Louisiana residents, the firm notes that many accident victims do not fully yet understand how dramatically fault percentages could influence the outcome of future injury claims.

"Under the previous system, a person could still pursue compensation even if they carried a large portion of fault," said a spokesperson for Gertler Law Firm. "Now, a difference of only a few percentage points could determine whether someone recovers compensation or receives nothing at all."

The firm also warns that insurance companies may place increased emphasis on shifting blame to injured parties under the new system because reaching the 51% threshold can eliminate financial liability entirely.

Tarvis has been working with Gertler Law Firm to help communicate the practical impact these legal changes may have on Louisiana families and injury victims navigating the claims process. The firm provides strategic communications, media relations, and digital visibility services for law firms and businesses nationwide.

The updated law generally applies to causes of action arising on or after January 1, 2026, while accidents occurring before that date typically remain subject to Louisiana's previous comparative fault framework. The firm has also published a Louisiana injury claim guide? explaining how fault rules, deadlines, insurance issues, and settlement decisions may affect injured residents in 2026.

Gertler Law Firm encourages Louisiana residents involved in serious accidents to carefully preserve evidence, avoid making assumptions about fault at accident scenes, and understand that fault allocation may now play a larger role in determining whether compensation is available.

Founded in 1975, Gertler Law Firm represents clients throughout Louisiana in personal injury, wrongful death, trucking accident, maritime injury, medical malpractice, and product liability matters.

About Gertler Law Firm
Gertler Law Firm is a New Orleans-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families across Louisiana in complex injury and wrongful death litigation. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, maritime and offshore accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, and insurance disputes.

Contact Information
935 Gravier Street
Suite 1900
New Orleans, LA 70112
Local Phone: 504.581.6411
Toll Free: 877.581.6411

For more information, visit https://www.neworleanspersonalinjury.com

About Tarvis
Tarvis is a consulting and public relations firm providing strategic communications, media relations, SEO, digital visibility, and brand positioning services for law firms, businesses, and professionals nationwide.

Contact Information
Veronica Green
Communications Manager
press@tarvis.com
716-759-4636

For more information, visit https://www.tarvis.com

SOURCE: Tarvis



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tarvis-and-gertler-law-firm-discuss-how-louisianas-2026-injury-l-1171649

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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