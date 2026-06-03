The European battery market is scaling up at record speed: According to the latest Solar+ Report from SolarPower Europe, at the end of 2025, the installed storage fleet in the EU had reached a total capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) and a storage capacity of 77 gigawatt hours (GWh). This is an increase of over 45 percent compared to the previous year. By 2030, the study's Solar+ scenario forecasts that capacity will quadruple to 171 GW, while storage capacity will increase eightfold to 598 GWh. As growing solar and wind capacities place increasing demands on European grids, storage systems will need to shift electricity over many hours. As a result, the average storage duration will go up from 1.9 to 3.5 hours. This represents a technological leap that underscores the need to establish more grid-relevant storage systems. Taking place in Munich from June 23-25, ees Europe will showcase how the industry is meeting this enormous demand. As Europe's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, ees Europe brings together global market leaders. Exhibitors will showcase market-ready innovations for reducing electricity costs and stabilizing grids ranging from artificial intelligence in storage management to sodium-ion technologies. As part of the alliance of exhibitions The smarter E Europe, the event connects around 2,800 exhibitors and more than 100,000 decision makers all working towards integrating grid storage into the infrastructure of the future and making it profitable.

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Föhren Battery Storage Facility (Rhineland-Palatinate) Schoenergie GmbH

By shifting electricity flexibly over time, grid storage systems prevent the uncontrolled proliferation of negative-price hours and thus protect the profitability of major solar investments. Furthermore, this combination of technologies makes the European economy less dependent on geopolitical circumstances. During the first two months of the recent Middle East crisis alone, the added solar power generation saved the EU 8.5 billion euros in gas import costs.

The figures prove that the storage market is ready to fulfill its role in the system: In 2025, a battery storage capacity of 27.1 GWh was installed in the EU, 55 percent of which were private, completely subsidy-free large-scale storage systems (BESS). However, uncoordinated regulatory interventions in member states risk stifling this momentum.

ees Europe 2026: Focus on flexibility and market design

The ees Europe Conference on June 22 and 23 in Munich will showcase how European industry is addressing this enormous need for transformation from both technological and strategic perspectives. At the exhibition, the ees Forum (hall C2) will serve as a platform for discussions on European law through a variety of discussion formats. Running parallel to this, the ees Innovation Hub Stage (hall B0) will be the innovative heart of the event: Here, leading European researchers and industry representatives will present state-of-the-art projects ranging from AI in battery research and best practices in the circular economy to strategies for establishing a resilient, self-sufficient battery production sector in Europe.

You can find more background information on the role of grid storage here.

For more information, please visit:

www.ees-europe.com

www.TheSmarterE.de

ees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH Co. KG (FWTM).

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Contacts:

Solar Promotion GmbH P.O. Box 100 170 75101 Pforzheim

Sabine Kloos Tel.: +49 7231 58598-0 Fax: +49 7231 58598-28

info@ees-europe.com



Press contact:

RYSM Schlesische Straße 26/c4 |10997 Berlin

Roberto Freiberger Tel.: +49 163 8430 943

roberto.freiberger@rysm.com



Solar Promotion GmbH P.O. Box 100 170 75101 Pforzheim

Peggy Härter-Zilay Tel.: +49 7231 58598-240

haerter-zilay@solarpromotion.com