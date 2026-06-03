atNorth Expands to Norway with New Mega Site in Haugaland

The new mega site will launch with an initial capacity of 120MW and is designed to grow to 350MW to meet future demand.

HAUGALAND, Norway, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, has announced its expansion into Norway with the acquisition of land for a mega data center site in Haugaland. This marks a major milestone for the company, establishing its footprint across all Nordic countries and further reinforcing its commitment to delivering sustainable, scalable infrastructure in prime locations across the region.

The 36-hectare plot within Haugaland Business Park, will be the location for atNorth's new planned data center, NOR01. The facility is designed to support high-density workloads and hyperscale deployments. Initial phases will deliver 120MW, with a ramp up to 350MW

Power availability for the site is projected for 2028. This will be supported by the construction of two substations, one developed by Statnett, Norway's transmission system operator, and one by Fagne, the regional grid provider. In line with atNorth's sustainability strategy, the company is actively exploring heat reuse opportunities in partnership with local stakeholders within the business park to maximize the site's energy efficiency and environmental impact.

"Expanding to Norway has been a long-term strategic priority for us, and we're proud to officially mark our presence across all the Nordic countries with the announcement of NOR01," said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. "Haugaland Business Park is a strong industrial region that offers the ideal combination of renewable energy, excellent connectivity, and a naturally cool climate, making it a highly attractive location for future-focused, AI workloads. We look forward to collaborating with the local community to deliver world-class digital infrastructure in a responsible way."

Norway has long been a preferred location for large-scale data center developments, thanks to its energy mix that is dominated by renewable sources, political and economic stability, and low-latency network connectivity to key European and global markets. The cool Nordic climate also reduces the need for mechanical cooling, resulting in significantly improved energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

"We are very pleased to welcome atNorth to Haugaland," said Monika Lindanger, Mayor of Tysvær Municipality. "This project will not only bring in new investment and innovation to the region but will also support our local community through training and employment opportunities, our economy via sustainable industry development and our circular economy with beneficial heat reuse partnerships. We're proud to be part of this next chapter in the Nordic data center evolution."

The announcement of NOR01 follows atNorth's announcement of a future mega site, SWE04, in Sollefteå, Sweden, in addition to metro sites in Sweden and Finland and also the expansion of two of its data centers in Iceland. This continued development reinforces atNorth's position as one of the most trusted data center companies in the Nordics for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and large-scale digital transformation.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as four mega sites under development across Kouvola, Finland, Ølgod, Denmark, Sollefteå, Sweden and Haugaland, Norway. The business also has an additional metro site under development in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron for atNorth

+44 (0) 7740 948 378

laura@meadcameron.com

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18907/4356690/4131017.pdf atNorth NOR01 press release https://mb.cision.com/Public/18907/4356690/853aca99a3445451_org.jpg NOR01 visualisation aerial 1

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