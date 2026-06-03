QCK Expands Service Offering With Brand Authority Practice Built for the AI Search Era

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / QCK (Qckbot LLC), a digital marketing agency serving ecommerce and DTC brands, today announced the expansion of its service offering with the launch of a Brand Authority practice designed to help brands build a credible, authoritative presence across traditional search and the AI platforms consumers increasingly rely on for product discovery.

"Search has changed more in the last two years than it did in the previous ten," said Robert Battle, CEO and founder of QCK. "Brands that only think about rankings are already behind. What matters now is what the internet says about you when a person, or an AI, goes looking."

The launch addresses a fundamental shift in how consumers find and evaluate products. AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity now surface brand information directly to consumers, pulling from reviews, press coverage, directories, and third-party content across the web. Brands that have not actively built their digital footprint risk being underrepresented or misrepresented in those results, with limited visibility into why or how to fix it.

QCK's Brand Authority practice takes a proactive approach to that challenge. The agency audits how a brand currently appears across search and AI platforms, identifies gaps in coverage and authority signals, and builds a strategy to establish a positive, well-sourced presence. Work spans earned media placement, review management, structured data implementation, and content engineered to be cited by AI systems when consumers search a brand or its category.

The expansion reflects QCK's broader positioning at the intersection of SEO and AI Search. As AI-driven discovery continues to reshape how consumers evaluate products and brands, the agency sees brand authority as a foundational layer of digital marketing, not a reactive measure. Brands that invest in it early are better positioned to capture demand wherever it surfaces.

The new practice is available to new and existing clients as a standalone engagement or bundled with QCK's SEO, CRO, and AI Search services.

About QCK

QCK (Qckbot LLC) is a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, conversion rate optimization, AI Search (AEO/GEO), performance marketing, content, design, and development. Founded by Robert Battle, QCK serves ecommerce and DTC brands primarily in the wellness, supplements, cannabis/hemp, and lifestyle verticals.

For more information, visit qckbot.com or contact nick@qckbot.com.

Media Contact

Organization: QCK

Contact Person Name: Nicholas Baxter

Website: https://qck.co/

Email: ops@qckbot.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: QCK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/qck-expands-service-offering-with-brand-authority-practice-built-for-t-1172990