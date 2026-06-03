Three earning options, up to 2.2% APY, available globally at launch

Kraken today launched HYPE staking and earning, giving millions of clients a simple way to earn rewards on their HYPE holdings, with no validators to run, no technical setup, and no maintenance. Clients can start earning with a few clicks, on a platform built for security, scale, and reliability.

This service offers three ways to earn: Bonded Staking offers rewards up to 2.2% APY, while Auto Earn and Flexible Staking each offer up to 1.1% APY. Rewards are automatically restaked to help grow holdings over time.

Kraken manages all underlying infrastructure, including validator operations and reward distribution, backed by the platform's track record of operating staking services across proof-of-stake networks at scale.

"Staking HYPE often means locking up tokens, and we didn't think holders should have to choose between earning rewards and keeping their tokens accessible. With Auto Earn and Flexible Staking, rewards accrue while HYPE stays liquid. And for clients who want to maximize their rewards, Bonded Staking offers returns comparable to staking HYPE onchain, without any of the complexity," said John Zettler, Director of Product, Kraken Earn Trade.

HYPE Earn is available globally at launch, including the US (excluding New York and Maine residents), UK, EU, Australia, and additional markets.

For more information, please visit https://www.kraken.com/features/staking

Expanding the set of assets customers can stake, such as HYPE, is a key component of Kraken's growth strategy. The increased functionality of product lines like Earn enables customer balances to support multiple economic uses over time, retaining assets on platform. This improves capital efficiency and drives a growing share of asset-based revenue that is less sensitive to volatile trading volumes.

About Kraken:

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Geographic restrictions apply. Projected annual rate is an estimate based on the average staking rewards accrued over the past period, before commission, and is subject to change. Staking involves risks including no guarantee of rewards, potential loss from slashing or hacks, and depreciation in the value of assets while staked. Please refer to Kraken's Terms of Service for additional information. For Flexible staking, Kraken will only stake a portion of your assets. You will receive rewards on up to 50% of the assets you choose to stake. Staking is unregulated and provided by Payward Commercial Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603967264/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com