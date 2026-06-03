Future Market Insights: Marking and Coding Equipment Market to Reach USD 14.65 Billion by 2036 as Serialization Mandates and Smart Packaging Drive Global Adoption

NEWARK, Del., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights, the global Marking and Coding Equipment Market is projected to expand from USD 7.80 billion in 2025 to USD 14.65 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the industry is undergoing a strategic transformation as product identification, serialization, and traceability become essential requirements across pharmaceutical, food and beverage, electronics, cosmetics, and industrial manufacturing sectors.
Once viewed primarily as a packaging-line accessory, marking and coding equipment has evolved into a compliance-critical infrastructure component. Regulatory frameworks such as the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), the European Union Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), and food traceability mandates worldwide are compelling manufacturers to implement advanced coding technologies capable of delivering accurate, real-time product identification.
Modern coding solutions including continuous inkjet (CIJ), thermal inkjet (TIJ), laser marking systems, thermal transfer overprinters (TTO), and print-and-apply technologies-are enabling businesses to meet increasingly complex traceability standards while improving operational efficiency and supply chain transparency.
Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5614
An FMI analyst Nikhil Kaitwade, notes:
"The marking and coding equipment market is transitioning from a packaging support category to a strategic compliance and digitalization enabler. As serialization, anti-counterfeiting initiatives, and smart manufacturing become industry priorities, equipment providers that combine high-performance printing capabilities with connectivity, automation, and regulatory readiness will gain a significant competitive advantage."
Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts
Demand for marking and coding equipment is accelerating as governments and regulatory agencies strengthen requirements for product traceability, authentication, and consumer safety.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers are investing heavily in serialization-ready systems capable of printing unique product identifiers, 2D barcodes, and aggregation codes to comply with global track-and-trace regulations. Similarly, food and beverage producers are deploying advanced coding technologies to meet lot-level traceability requirements and strengthen recall management capabilities.
Several strategic trends are reshaping the industry:
- Rising adoption of pharmaceutical serialization and track-and-trace solutions
- Growing implementation of laser marking technologies for permanent identification
- Expansion of Industry 4.0 and IoT-enabled coding systems
- Increased demand for QR-enabled packaging and consumer engagement tools
- Strong growth in automated production lines requiring high-speed coding capabilities
- Shift toward cloud-connected monitoring and predictive maintenance systems
While opportunities remain substantial, challenges such as high capital expenditure, integration complexity, and ongoing maintenance requirements continue to influence purchasing decisions across end-user industries.
Access the Complete Report in PDF Format:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-5614
Segment Insights
Among technology categories, Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) remains the leading segment, accounting for approximately 38.7% market share in 2026. The technology continues to dominate high-speed production environments due to its ability to print variable data on diverse substrates with minimal production interruption.
Laser marking systems are experiencing strong momentum as manufacturers seek permanent, consumable-free marking solutions that support sustainability goals and lower operating costs.
By end-use industry, the Food and Beverage segment is expected to account for 42.3% of total market demand in 2026, driven by growing food safety regulations, product authentication requirements, and increasing adoption of automated packaging systems.
Applications span:
- Primary packaging identification
- Secondary packaging coding
- Tertiary packaging and logistics labeling
- Pharmaceutical serialization
- Food safety traceability
- Electronics component marking
- Automotive parts identification
Regional Outlook
Growth opportunities are emerging globally, although adoption dynamics vary by region.
India is projected to be the fastest-growing major market, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%, supported by pharmaceutical manufacturing expansion and stricter packaging regulations.
China follows with a projected CAGR of 7.3%, driven by industrial automation initiatives and increasing export-focused production requirements.
Other notable markets include:
- Brazil (6.4%)
- United States (5.2%)
- United Kingdom (5.1%)
- Germany (4.9%)
- Japan (2.7%)
North America and Europe continue to benefit from replacement demand and advanced serialization requirements, while Asia-Pacific remains the primary engine of future volume growth.
Niche Business Categories Market Research Analysis | FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis
Competitive Landscape
The market remains highly competitive, with leading participants focusing on product innovation, software integration, and lifecycle service offerings.
Major companies operating in the market include:
- Domino Printing Sciences
- Videojet Technologies
- Markem-Imaje
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment
- KEYENCE Corporation
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)
Industry leaders are increasingly investing in:
- Cloud-enabled coding platforms
- Predictive maintenance technologies
- Advanced serialization software
- Sustainable ink formulations
- High-resolution laser marking systems
- Smart factory integration capabilities
Strategic partnerships, technology upgrades, and regional expansion initiatives continue to shape competition across global markets.
Why FMI's Marking and Coding Equipment Market Report Is Different
Traditional market reports generally provide:
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Segment share analysis
- Regional demand outlook
- Competitive profiling
FMI delivers deeper operational and strategic intelligence through:
Technology and Production Intelligence
- Equipment shipment trends and production capacity analysis
- Technology adoption benchmarking across industries
- Equipment replacement cycle assessment
Regulatory Impact Assessment
- Serialization mandate tracking
- Pharmaceutical compliance mapping
- Food safety regulation analysis
- Regional traceability requirement benchmarking
Pricing and Cost Analysis
- Hardware pricing benchmarks
- Consumables revenue analysis
- Maintenance contract economics
- Total cost of ownership assessment
Latest Industrial Automation Industry Analysis Reports:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-automation
Supply Chain and Distribution Insights
- Global equipment trade flow mapping
- Distributor network analysis
- Regional manufacturing hub evaluation
- Service infrastructure assessment
Innovation and Digitalization Tracking
- IoT-enabled equipment adoption
- Cloud-based monitoring developments
- Smart factory integration trends
- Predictive maintenance deployment analysis
Competitive Intelligence
- Product launch monitoring
- Partnership tracking
- Geographic expansion analysis
- Technology investment benchmarking
Why This Matters for Buyers
The report enables stakeholders to:
- Optimize compliance investment strategies
- Reduce operational and regulatory risks
- Improve equipment procurement decisions
- Strengthen serialization readiness
- Enhance packaging line productivity
- Benchmark against industry leaders
Who Should Use This Report?
- Equipment manufacturers
- Packaging line operators
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Food and beverage producers
- Electronics manufacturers
- System integrators
- Distributors and service providers
- Investors and private equity firms
Where It Supports Action
- Sell: Identify high-growth industry segments
- Source: Optimize equipment and consumable procurement
- Manufacture: Align production with demand growth
- Distribute: Expand into emerging markets
- Promote: Target compliance-driven customers
- Partner: Identify technology integration opportunities
- Invest: Evaluate high-growth regional markets
- Defend Market Share: Benchmark product performance and market positioning
Marking and Coding Equipment Market Size & Industry Trends 2036
- Market Name: Marking and Coding Equipment Market
- Market Size (2025): USD 7.80 Billion
- Industry Size (2026): USD 8.26 Billion
- Forecast Value (2036): USD 14.65 Billion
- CAGR (2026-2036): 5.9%
- Leading Technology Segment: Continuous Inkjet (38.7% Share)
- Leading End-Use Industry: Food & Beverage (42.3% Share)
- Fastest-Growing Markets: India, China, Brazil
- Key Companies: Domino Printing Sciences, Videojet Technologies, Markem-Imaje, Hitachi Industrial Equipment, KEYENCE Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Related Reports:
Demand for Marking and Coding Equipment in Japan- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/japan-marking-and-coding-equipment-market
Road Marking Equipment Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/road-marking-equipment-market
Laser Marking Equipment Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/laser-marking-equipment-market
Industrial Marking Equipment Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-marking-equipment-market
Tire Marking Machine Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tire-marking-machine-market
About Future Market Insights (FMI)?
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:?
- In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis?
- Demand forecasting based on real industry inputs?
- Procurement and buyer behavior insights?
- Supply chain and trade flow intelligence?
- Technology adoption trends across industries?
FMI follows a robust bottom-up research?methodology, combining insights from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical professionals to ensure?accurate?and practical market intelligence.?
For Press & Corporate Inquiries
Rahul Singh?
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales -?sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media -?Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web -?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
For?Web -?https://www.factmr.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marking-and-coding-equipment-market-to-reach-usd-14-65-billion-by-2036-as-serialization-mandates-and-smart-packaging-drive-global-adoption-302790190.html