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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 16:14 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Technical Spotlight: Biological Engineering in the Highway Right-of-Way

The Ray's Roadside Trials with Sorghum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / The Ray's approach to natural capital is rooted in treating the highway right-of-way (ROW) as a high-functioning asset. Last October marked the successful completion of the first year of their Sorghum Roadside Trials, a pilot project proving how specialized, resilient cereal crops can solve legacy infrastructure issues through biological engineering.

The selection of sorghum as a roadside pilot species is based on its dual capacity to function as a biological filter and a mechanical soil stabilizer. By establishing these biological assets along their testing corridors, they are demonstrating measurable advantages across three key areas:

Phytoremediation & Water Quality: Sorghum's expansive root system acts as a natural subsurface filter, drawing vehicle-deposited heavy metals (such as lead and zinc) from the soil and locking them within the plant's biomass before they can wash into local watersheds.

Subsurface Aeration & Slope Stabilization: Penetrating up to six feet deep, sorghum roots naturally break through heavily compacted roadside soil to improve stormwater absorption. This robust, interlocking root architecture anchors slopes far better than traditional turf grass, protecting the road's physical foundation from erosion and washouts.

Operational Resilience & Maintenance Efficiency: Once established, dense sorghum stands naturally outcompete invasive weeds. This minimizes the need for chemical herbicides and reduces the frequency of mechanical mowing, lowering operational budgets while keeping maintenance crews safely off high-speed shoulders.

Scaling the Proof of Concept

Currently, The Ray is analyzing the technical data to determine how to scale this model across other districts. This research is a key part of their mission to deploy infrastructure that improves soil health, protects water quality, and delivers operational savings. As these biological assets continue to mature beneath the surface, they move closer to a transportation network that is self-healing, cost-effective, and built for long-term resilience.

Read the Technical Spotlight.

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/technical-spotlight-biological-engineering-in-the-highway-right-1172991

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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