Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Hussein Allidina, Managing Director, Head of Commodities, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their four new ETFs:

TD Alternative Commodities Pool ETF Series (TSX: TCOM)

TD Canadian Corporate Bond Fund ETF Series (TSX: TCCB)

TD Short Term Bond Fund ETF Series (TSX: TSTB)

TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund ETF Series (TSX: TUST)





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TCOM provides access to an actively managed diversified basket of commodities spanning energy, metals (industrial and precious), agriculture and livestock. The strategy is designed to help investors diversify portfolios, manage inflation risk, and gain exposure to commodities as a distinct asset class, where long-term returns may be supported by years of underinvestment in supply.

In addition, TCCB, TSTB and TUST offer investors targeted exposure across the shorter maturity end of the Canadian bond market, designed to support income generation, capital preservation, and portfolio liquidity. These ETF Series are designed for today's evolving market environment, providing investors with choice and flexibility across short-duration fixed income, allowing them to position portfolios based on their income needs.

These four launches highlight TDAM's commitment to providing investors with better access to its mutual fund strategies through new ETF Series, which combines the benefits of active management with intraday liquidity, trading flexibility and potential cost efficiencies.

TDAM is a leading asset manager in Canada with an expanding global presence. They offer an extensive history of innovative solutions designed to provide better risk-adjusted returns with a long track record in integrating public and private market capabilities.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange