Ready-to-use system enables real-time visualisation, recording, and analysis of ultra-low magnetic signals, with sensitivity adaptable to application requirements.

Neuranics today announced the launch of its Magnetic Measurement Development Kit, giving companies, researchers, and product teams a practical way to evaluate ultra-low magnetic field sensing in real-world environments.

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Neuranics TMR development kit for real-time picoTesla-level magnetic sensing

Built around Neuranics' Tunnelling Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor technology, the kit enables users to detect, visualise, and record picoTesla-level magnetic signals in real time. The complete, ready-to-use system is designed for teams exploring advanced magnetic field measurement, including applications in industrial monitoring, non-destructive testing, wearable technologies, human-machine interfaces, XR, digital health, and beyond.

The system integrates Neuranics' TMR sensors, front-end ASIC with amplification, data acquisition, connectivity, and desktop software into a compact unit. Users can connect via USB or Bluetooth, view live magnetic signals through the Neuranics desktop application, and record measurement data at a 1 kHz sampling rate for further analysis.

For product and research teams, the kit provides a faster route to signal evaluation, deeper insight into low-field magnetic measurement, and access to Neuranics' engineering expertise while exploring how picoTesla-level sensing can support future products and solutions.

Noel McKenna, CEO of Neuranics, said:

"Teams working on advanced sensing are increasingly reaching the limits of conventional approaches, from sensitivity and signal quality to system integration. Evaluating new sensing modalities can be complex and time-consuming, especially when organisations must first build custom setups to test what is possible. This development kit removes that barrier, giving teams a faster, more practical way to assess whether adaptable picoTesla-level magnetic sensing can fit into their development roadmap."

The Magnetic Measurement Development Kit is available by enquiry, with pricing provided on request. Companies, research groups, and product teams working across advanced sensing, industrial monitoring, non-destructive testing, wearables, XR, human-machine interfaces, and digital health can explore the kit and related technical resources at: https://neuranics.com/resources/, or contact info@neuranics.comto discuss evaluation, technical fit, and development support.

About Neuranics

Neuranics, based in Scotland, is a pioneering company at the forefront of TMR magnetic sensing solutions. By integrating ultra-sensitive TMR technology with custom circuit design and advanced hardware and software, Neuranics develops transformative solutions for advanced magnetic field measurement across XR, next-generation human-machine interfaces, wearable health monitoring, and non-destructive testing.

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Contacts:

Further information:

Charlene Alcantar

Email: info@neuranics.com

www.neuranics.com