EQS-News: Advanced Glazings Ltd. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Advanced Glazings Celebrates Grand Prix d'Excellence Recognition for Vaudreuil-Dorion Municipal Hub Featuring the SoleraWall System(R)



03.06.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST

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SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA - June 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Advanced Glazings Ltd. is proud to celebrate the recognition of the Pole municipal de Vaudreuil-Dorion project, which was awarded the Grand Prix d'Excellence, the highest overall distinction presented by the Ordre des architectes du Quebec as part of its 2026 Awards of Excellence program. The honor recognizes projects that meaningfully advance the quality of the built environment across Quebec. Designed by Lapointe Magne et associes and L'OEUF Architectes, the landmark civic project incorporated the SoleraWall Systems translucent glazing systems from Advanced Glazings to help deliver high-performance natural daylighting throughout the building. The project has been widely recognized for its ability to combine civic transparency, occupant wellness, sustainability, and human-centered design at an unusually high level, with daylight playing a central role in the building's spatial experience. The recognition also reflects a broader movement across Quebec architecture toward healthier, more human-centered public environments that prioritize daylight, occupant experience, and long-term sustainability. Inside the facility, natural light becomes a defining architectural material. The SoleraWall System helps diffuse and distribute daylight deeply throughout the structure while reducing glare and thermal discomfort, creating bright, visually comfortable public spaces designed for extended daily use. "This project shows what becomes possible when architects are no longer forced to compromise between daylight, comfort, and energy performance," said Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman of Advanced Glazings. "The Vaudreuil-Dorion municipal hub creates an extraordinary public environment powered by natural light, and we're honored that the SoleraWall System could help support that vision." Unlike conventional glazing systems that often force architects into tradeoffs between daylight, glare, heat gain, and occupant comfort, the SoleraWall System transforms harsh direct sunlight into soft, evenly distributed, full-spectrum natural daylight. The technology is increasingly being adopted in schools, civic buildings, cultural institutions, airports, and other environments where human performance and visual comfort are critical priorities. The OAQ Awards of Excellence were presented during the organization's Awards and Distinctions Evening held in Montreal on April 30, 2026. About Advanced Glazings Ltd.

Advanced Glazings Ltd. develops advanced daylighting technologies designed to improve human comfort, building performance, and energy efficiency. Its flagship SoleraWall System and Solera Reserve systems transform direct sunlight into soft, glare-free, full-spectrum natural daylight for commercial, institutional, and residential applications across North America. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

AdvancedGlazings@phillcomm.global

News Source: Advanced Glazings Ltd.





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