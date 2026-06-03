Chinese PV module maker JinkoSolar launched its new Tiger Neo 5.0 module series at the SNEC 2026 trade show in Shanghai, China. The company said the product represents an upgrade from its earlier 670 W Tiger Neo 3.0 module. It delivers up to 700 W of output at the same module size as the previous generation, with module efficiency of 25.91% and power density of more than 259 W/m². The panel uses a high-purity homogeneous silicon substrate, broad-spectrum light-trapping structure, full-area passivation and gap-free cell-array encapsulation to improve conversion efficiency and module-level output. ...

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