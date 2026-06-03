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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 16:30 Uhr
99 Leser
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Sparc Group AB (publ): Sparc Group AB (publ) initiates strategic review to maximize shareholder value

INSIDE INFORMATION: Sparc Group AB (publ) today announces that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a strategic review of the Group. The purpose of the process is to evaluate various strategic alternatives to accelerate the company's growth, strengthen its market position and the company's financial standing, while maximizing long-term value for shareholders. To assist the company in this process, the Board of Directors has retained Danske Bank A/S NUF as financial and strategic advisor.

Since its inception, Sparc Group has pursued a successful acquisition and growth journey within electrical, HVAC, data/telecom, and automation services. The Board believes that the Group's strong platform, combined with ongoing digitalization and the company's strong focus on the growing infrastructure and datacenter markets, provides a solid foundation for its next phase of development.

The strategic review will evaluate several potential courses of action, which may include strategic partnerships or structural changes to the Group. The review may also lead to a share issue or other equity-related transactions being undertaken.

The process is in its initial stages. No decisions have been made, and Sparc Group emphasizes that the strategic review does not guarantee any specific outcome or that a transaction will be completed. The company will communicate further information when and if concrete results from the review emerge.

This information is information that Sparc Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 2026-06-03 at 4:30 PM CET.

For further information, please contact:
Oscar Wilhelmsson
Investor Relations
oscar.wilhelmsson@sparcgroup.se
+46 708-85 76 67

About Sparc Group
Sparc Group AB (publ) is an entrepreneur-driven group that acquires, develops, and coordinates companies to create a comprehensive offering within the installation industry. Since its founding in 2021, the group has acquired more than 90 companies within HVAC, electrical, infrastructure, and security. With over 1,000 employees, Sparc Group now operates in both Sweden and Norway. Together, they are building a positive and growth-oriented corporate culture, characterized by entrepreneurship, commitment, and participation. By entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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