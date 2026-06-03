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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
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LA Galaxy Defender Chris Rindov Joins Youth Mental Health Event With Kids Mental Health Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, AEG's LA Galaxy partnered with the Kids Mental Health Foundation, with support from Purina, students from Ambler Avenue Elementary to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, May 20th for an immersive youth-focused mental health experience.

The program featured a conversation with LA Galaxy defender Chris Rindov alongside a licensed mental health professional. Together they created an open dialogue for students, addressing topics such as managing expectations, coping with pressure, and maintaining emotional balance both on and off the field.

By sharing his own experiences as a professional athlete, Rindov helped demystify mental health challenges, reinforcing that seeking support and building healthy habits are critical to success at every stage of life.

Following the discussion, students participated in hands-on activities designed to promote mindfulness and stress management. These included guided body scan exercise and small-group breakout sessions, and interactive sessions where participants developed personalized stress management plans. Students also created kindness cards for their peers, reinforcing themes of connection as an essential component of mental wellbeing.

"We're proud to create a space where young people feel supported and empowered to talk about their mental health," said Mariah Rodriguez, Manager, Community Relations and LA Galaxy Foundation. "By bringing together partners, players and students, we can help normalize these conversations and provide tools that make a lasting impact."

The event underscores the LA Galaxy Foundation's ongoing commitment to advancing youth mental health through meaningful community engagement. By leveraging the influence of professional athletes and trusted partners, the program aims to normalize conversations around mental health and equip young people with practical tools to navigate challenges with confidence.

The Kids Mental Health Foundation plays a vital role in this effort, working to improve the mental well-being of children by providing accessible resources, educational programs, and research-backed tools for families, educators, and communities. To learn more about the organization, click here.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-defender-chris-rindov-joins-youth-mental-health-event-with-kids-mental-health-foun-1172996

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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