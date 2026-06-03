Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Issues Resource Paper to Help Tech Suppliers Meet Customer Climate Requests

New Publication Outlines Big Tech Climate Requirements, Provides Roadmap for Suppliers to Meet Expectations

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has issued a resource paper to help tech suppliers meet the climate and clean energy expectations of their customers. The new resource is available through G&A's research hub.

Large technology companies such as Microsoft have set ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which require drastically reducing emissions in their supply chains. To drive progress, Microsoft's data systems differentiate suppliers based on emissions performance. MSFT's peers Apple, Google, and Meta also outline specific supplier requirements to help achieve their respective climate targets.

G&A's analysts have identified major types of climate requirements that large tech companies have issued to their suppliers, and the associated industry standard. These include:

Providing GHG inventories : Suppliers are expected to publicly disclose annual Scopes 1, 2, and sometimes Scope 3 emissions. Google and others ask for disclosure to include energy consumption as well.

Achieving GHG reduction : Suppliers need to follow an emissions reduction goal, in some cases in line with one set by the customer - like Microsoft's requirement to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030 for the suppliers' production associated with MSFT.

Switching to clean energy: Tech customers are asking their suppliers to ensure only clean energy is used in producing their goods and services. Apple has instructed major manufacturing and logistics partners to decarbonize their entire Apple footprint by 2030, including all Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions associated with Apple production.

The new publication provides a recommended roadmap to help tech suppliers meet these expectations and avoid common pitfalls.

"Scope 3 emissions generally comprise 70-90% of a company's carbon footprint, but for large tech companies the percentage is even higher, with Microsoft at over 97%," said Louis D. Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute. "Even as large tech companies navigate their own evolving climate strategies, their supply chain requirements and deadlines remain firmly in place - and Scope 3 is one of the most powerful levers they have left to pull."

Coppola also encouraged companies aiming to introduce themselves as suppliers or strengthen their current position: "Suppliers that can meet customer expectations for emissions reduction and clean energy transitions are well positioned as stand-out partners for big tech companies seeking to lead on climate action and clean energy."

This year marks a deadline for Meta's emissions-heavy suppliers to set a science-aligned GHG reduction target, closely followed by clean energy deadlines in 2029 (Google) and 2030 (Microsoft) as well as Microsoft's 55% emissions reduction goal. With these timelines now upon us or coming up quickly, suppliers should act now.

"G&A is available to help big tech suppliers and suppliers to other industries put in place programs to meet customer expectations," said Coppola. "Companies that integrate climate practices into their core business strategy ensure continuous improvement and long-term competitiveness."

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A) is a New York-based sustainability consulting and research firm with deep advisory experience supporting corporate leaders and investors in integrating sustainability into governance, risk, enterprise performance, and evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

Backed by rigorous disclosure research and one of the industry's most comprehensive benchmarking databases, we deliver insight that strengthens transparency, enhances competitiveness, and drives measurable return on investment.

G&A has published numerous research papers, issue briefs, and quick reference guides covering global sustainability reporting regulations and frameworks, including the CSRD, ISSB standards, and other emerging mandates.

For more information, visit G&A Institute.

Media Contact:

Louis D. Coppola

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.

Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14

Email: lcoppola@ga-institute.com

G&A Resource Paper to Help Tech Suppliers Meet Customer Climate Requests

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SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ganda-issues-resource-paper-to-help-tech-suppliers-meet-customer-1172997