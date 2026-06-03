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Dow Jones News
03.06.2026 16:45 Uhr
320 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TABELLE/ISM-Index Service Mai

DJ TABELLE/ISM-Index Service Mai 

=== 
.     Sammel-  Aktivi- Auftrags- Auftrags-  Liefer- 
.      Index    tät  eingang  bestand  fristen 
Mai      54,5    57,7    57,3    51,3    55,2 
PROGNOSE   53,9 
. 
April     53,6    55,9    53,5    53,0    56,8 
März     54,0    53,9    60,6    53,6    56,2 
Februar    56,1    59,9    58,6    55,9    53,9 
Januar    53,8    57,4    53,1    44,0    54,2 
 
.      Lager  Beschäf-   Preise  Importe  Export- 
.     bestand   tigung            aufträge 
Mai      62,5    47,9    71,3    51,1    50,0 
April     53,1    48,0    70,7    54,7    52,1 
März     54,8    45,2    70,7    55,2    50,7 
Februar    56,4    51,8    63,0    51,8    57,2 
Januar    45,1    50,3    66,6    48,2    45,0 
===

- Angaben in Punkten

- Quelle Daten: Institute for Supply Management (ISM)

- Webseite: https://www.ismworld.org/supply-management-news-and-reports/reports/ism-report-on-business/

Kontakt zum Autor: hans.bentzien@dowjones.com

DJG/hab/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.