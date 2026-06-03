DJ TABELLE/ISM-Index Service Mai
=== . Sammel- Aktivi- Auftrags- Auftrags- Liefer- . Index tät eingang bestand fristen Mai 54,5 57,7 57,3 51,3 55,2 PROGNOSE 53,9 . April 53,6 55,9 53,5 53,0 56,8 März 54,0 53,9 60,6 53,6 56,2 Februar 56,1 59,9 58,6 55,9 53,9 Januar 53,8 57,4 53,1 44,0 54,2 . Lager Beschäf- Preise Importe Export- . bestand tigung aufträge Mai 62,5 47,9 71,3 51,1 50,0 April 53,1 48,0 70,7 54,7 52,1 März 54,8 45,2 70,7 55,2 50,7 Februar 56,4 51,8 63,0 51,8 57,2 Januar 45,1 50,3 66,6 48,2 45,0 ===
- Angaben in Punkten
- Quelle Daten: Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
- Webseite: https://www.ismworld.org/supply-management-news-and-reports/reports/ism-report-on-business/
Kontakt zum Autor: hans.bentzien@dowjones.com
DJG/hab/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 03, 2026 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
© 2026 Dow Jones News