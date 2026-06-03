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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 17:00 Uhr
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Ascendion Named an AI Leader by ISG for Integrated Platform and Application Services

Ascendion has been named a Leader in the Integrated Platform and Application Services quadrant of the ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services 2026 report.

The recognition reflects Ascendion's leadership in unlocking value from
agentic AI in enterprise production.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, an AI-native software engineering company, has been named a Leader in the Integrated Platform and Application Services quadrant of the ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services 2026 report.

ISG's report captures an industry at a turning point. Enterprises are moving beyond fragmented modernization efforts, pilots with limited impact, and purely technical change versus changing how work gets done. Now, leaders are seeking operating model transformation to reduce technical debt, accelerate delivery, drive growth, and move from pilot to production without breaking. That is exactly where Ascendion succeeds.

"This is what's possible when AI moves from an experiment to being responsible for outcomes," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Ascendion. "Using our Engineering to the Power of AI method, AI agents and our engineers work together at enterprise scale to deliver the impact enterprise leaders need. Companies that will lead the next decade will operationalize agentic AI securely and at scale. We've designed the company to ensure that clients thrive in the era of AI operating models. We're honored that ISG's recognition reflects the outcomes our clients are seeing."

Ascendion is deploying AI solutions to deliver production outcomes to enterprises globally.

  • For a digital-first banking pioneer, Ascendion reverse-engineered 900,000+ lines of 1980s code in three weeks using AAVA, Ascendion's agentic AI platform, finishing a modernization program in half the time and a third of the cost of traditional methods.

  • For a 200-year-old UK bank, Ascendion mapped the architecture in weeks, protected 5.2 million customers, and delivered 50-75% velocity gains on the platform rebuild.

  • For a U.S. healthcare payer, 650+ AAVA agents went into a regulated environment with zero downtime, giving 39 million Americans across all 50 states better access to care, lifting CSAT 25%, and cutting support volume 30%.

  • In one of the largest enterprise agentic AI implementations, Ascendion deployed 4,000+ agents across 2,500+ workflows for a Fortune 100 technology company, freeing thousands of engineers to focus on innovation, accelerating time-to-market by 40%, and unlocking $500M+ in projected savings.

AAVA and the Engineering to the Power of AI method are being put to work every day across banking, healthcare, retail, and technology sectors. ISG highlighted three Ascendion strengths in particular: accelerating legacy modernization through AI-led engineering, operationalizing the SDLC through its AAVA platform, and applying QualityAI in regulated environments where reliability and governance are critical.

"Ascendion differentiates through its agentic AI-led engineering approach, combining rapid product innovation with platform-driven modernization. Its AAVA accelerator and integrated AI capabilities enable faster design, prototyping and legacy transformation, delivering measurable productivity gains and positioning the firm as a high-velocity, experience-led digital engineering enabler" said Shirish Kulkarni, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG

About Ascendion

Ascendion is the AI-native disruptor reinventing how global enterprises build software for impact. Its engineering teams, powered by AAVA, the company's proprietary agentic AI platform, deliver measurable business outcomes: accelerating growth, unlocking capital, and de-risking transformation. With 11,000+ engineering professionals and 10,000+ AI agents working across 12 countries, Ascendion delivers the promise of AI to more than a third of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI, AAVA, EngineeringAI, Engineering to Elevate Life, Enterprise PlatformsAI, Data & InsightsAI, ExperienceAI, GCCAI, OperationsAI, Platform EngineeringAI, ProductAI, and Quality EngineeringAI are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion. AAVA is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascendion-named-an-ai-leader-by-isg-for-integrated-platform-and-application-services-302790368.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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