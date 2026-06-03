Wedgewood Weddings Acquires Valentine DTLA, Downtown Los Angeles' Premier Industrial Event Venue

The 15,000-square-foot campus joins the Wedgewood Weddings family, pairing an iconic LA setting with seamless, full-service planning

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, announced today the acquisition of Valentine DTLA , a celebrated industrial event destination in Downtown Los Angeles. The addition expands Wedgewood Weddings' Southern California portfolio with a venue known for its immersive design, dramatic architecture, and distinctive series of indoor and outdoor spaces.

"Valentine DTLA is the kind of venue that changes the energy the moment you walk in," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "It doesn't just host events, it sets a scene. We're excited to protect what makes it iconic while bringing the planning power and operational support that make celebrations feel effortless."

Originally constructed in the 1920s as part of Los Angeles' historic seafood market and industrial corridor, the buildings have served many roles over the decades, including hospitality, industrial workspaces, and creative production. Today, that layered heritage is reflected throughout the venue's design, where reclaimed materials, original architectural details, and thoughtfully restored elements create a setting that feels both authentic and striking.

A Campus of Distinct, Discoverable Spaces

Valentine DTLA by Wedgewood Weddings offers a multi-environment campus connected by a hidden passageway, creating a guest experience that unfolds with surprise at every turn. Highlights include:

The Grassroom Greenhouse - a ceremony space with soaring glass ceilings that flood the room with natural light over a tropical, greenhouse-style setting.

The Ocean Room and Grotto Bar - designed for cocktail hours with a glowing copper bar top and cavern-inspired details.

The Sunset Room and Palm Courtyard - versatile reception environments with strong indoor-outdoor flow.

Getting-ready suites - the rose-hued Madonna Suite and jewel-toned Emerald Suite .

The Lounge - a skyline-view space for late-night moments and gatherings.

What This Means for Couples and Clients

Under Wedgewood Weddings' stewardship, Valentine DTLA will continue to host weddings, celebrations, and milestone events while benefiting from Wedgewood's full planning infrastructure, including dedicated venue coordinators, trusted vendor relationships, and customizable packages with clear, all-inclusive pricing. The venue's artistic character and signature design elements will remain central to the experience, now supported by the systems and service standards of a nationally recognized hospitality company.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/ValentineDtla

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 80+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress, without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

Media Contact:

Jordan Garcia

jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-acquires-valentine-dtla-downtown-los-angeles-1172857