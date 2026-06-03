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WKN: A40WFP | ISIN: US26605Q3048 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.06.26 | 17:35
0,576 US-Dollar
+15,01 % +0,075
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EASON TECHNOLOGY LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASON TECHNOLOGY LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 15:15 Uhr
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Eason Technology Limited: Eason Technology Completes First $1Million Investments in Energy Fund and Facilitate Business Expansion Into The Energy Sector

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), today announced the closing of its maiden US$1 million investment in SC Energy Venture Fund, as part of the Company's strategy to expand its business into the energy scenarios, providing diverse access to enterprise customers across power, energy infrastructure and new energy equipment industries.

SC Fund targets the current capital gap for early-stage investments in promising advanced 24/7 carbon free energy innovations. SC Fund's investment strategy is focused on a broad range of low-cost, capital-efficient advanced energy technology solutions that have massive emissions reduction potential. The fund founding team has already made five investments in sectors that include hydrogen power generation equipment, controlled nuclear fusion technology, and smart high-voltage power grids, and smart grid sensors and software. Additional areas of interest include energy storage, industrial metal material recycling, renewable energy production.

Eason's CEO Stanley commented, "It is our great pleasure to announce that the Company has completed its maiden investment in the energy sector, which will create an effective pathway for the Company's business expansion into energy. Management believes the energy space tied to AI and data centers will witness unprecedented growth over the next five years, and capturing such industry opportunities will drive incremental returns for the Company. Eason Tech intends to build a $10 million five-year energy investment portfolio, beginning with an initial $1million to participate as an investor in this amazing moment in history for the benefit of our shareholders."

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

SOURCE Eason Technology Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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