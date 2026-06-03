The LOST iN Switzerland guide -- LOST iN's 30th issue -- is on sale starting 6/3/2026 on lostin.com and in select global retailers

LOST iN, the award-winning travel media brand celebrated for its popular series of immersive guidebooks and premium social storytelling, today announced a landmark partnership with Switzerland Tourism to publish the first ever country-focused LOST iN print guide: LOST iN Switzerland. The guide is now on sale on lostin.com and in hundreds of global retailers.

A departure from its signature city-focused format, the LOST iN Switzerland guide covers an entire nation, capturing Switzerland region by region, season by season. As LOST iN has come to be known for, the guide features locally inspired insights, interviews with cultural tastemakers, and all the insider tips travelers need to make their visit to Switzerland exceptional. From the avant-garde galleries tucked into Zurich's medieval alleyways and the car-free glamour of Zermatt where 38 peaks above 13,000 feet ring a single valley to the Italian-speaking warmth of Ticino and the age-old traditions of the Valais Alps, the guide covers the full breadth of the country. The guide includes interviews with:

Three-Michelin-star chef Andreas Caminada, who cooks from a castle garden and was one of the youngest ever to reach that distinction

who cooks from a castle garden and was one of the youngest ever to reach that distinction Award-winning photographer Philipp Mueller whose decades-long archive documents Zurich's nightlife scene from punk to present

whose decades-long archive documents Zurich's nightlife scene from punk to present Winemaker, critic, and writer Chandra Kurt , who is among the world's leading experts on Swiss Wine

, who is among the world's leading experts on Swiss Wine Plus, other culturally-inspiring Swiss figures, all of whom invite the reader to experience the best of Switzerland through their eyes.

The partnership pairs LOST iN's decade-long track record of premium travel storytelling with Switzerland Tourism's mission to inspire travelers to discover all the country has to offer. The guide's opening declaration captures the spirit of the collaboration: "Switzerland will exceed your expectations, but only if you dare to expect more."

"Switzerland is a destination that genuinely rewards curiosity there's always more beneath the surface," said Alessandra Thüring, Head of Campaigning Activation North America, Switzerland Tourism. "Partnering with LOST iN allows us to speak to an audience of passionate, adventurous travelers who are exactly the kind of people that will fall in love with everything Switzerland has to offer."

"We could not ask for a better partner for our first country-focused guide than Switzerland," said Jonathan Skogmo, Founder and CEO of LOST iN. "Switzerland is not just incredible cheese and chocolate it's also rich culture, gorgeous mountains, beautiful lakes, vibrant cities, and quaint villages. Our goal is to highlight the stories worth telling about destinations we cover, and with Switzerland we uncovered some absolute gems."

In conjunction with the guide's release, LOST iN will be releasing a series of 12 videos on its social media accounts that bring to life the stories told in the guide, reaching and engaging Millennial and Gen-Z travelers in their social media feeds.

ABOUT LOST iN

LOST iN is a digital-first travel media company creating digital content, print guidebooks, and live experiences for a global community of culturally minded travelers. Since 2014, LOST iN has published award-winning travel guidebooks known for their local perspective, design-forward aesthetic, and editorial curation. Across video, audio, editorial, and social platforms, LOST iN connects audiences with the texture and rhythm of the places worth knowing, helping travelers discover the cultural beating heart of each destination. Learn more at lostin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603079747/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

For LOST iN:

Mike Skogmo

mike@lostin.com

For Switzerland Tourism:

media.northamerica@switzerland.com