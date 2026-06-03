Yokohama has won the bid to host the 2028 Annual Meeting of the Organization for Human Brain Mapping (OHBM 2028), one of the world's premier international conferences in brain science, further elevating the city's presence as a global hub for international conventions and academic exchange. The meeting will take place at PACIFICO Yokohama from June 18-22 and will mark only the second time the meeting has been held in Japan.

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YOKOHAMA JAPAN'S FIRST PORT OF CALL

OHBM is a leading international academic society in the fields of brain imaging, neuroscience, and neurological-disease research. Its annual meeting attracts around 3,000 researchers, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives from around the world. OHBM 2028 will be organized in collaboration with the Japan Human Brain Mapping Society (JHBM, President: Yoshikazu Ugawa and Tetsuya Matsuda).

The Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) and PACIFICO Yokohama supported JHBM's successful bid in partnership with the City of Yokohama and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), reflecting years of collaborative efforts among local hotels, cultural venues, restaurants, and other city stakeholders. Yokohama was selected for its convenient location; excellent reputation as a center of science, technology, and research; commitment to sustainability; and large convention complex, PACIFICO Yokohama, which is surrounded by many conference-support facilities.

Professor Hiromasa Takemura, chair of the JHBM OHBM2028 Bidding Committee and professor at the National Institute for Physiological Sciences, commented: "JHBM has worked for many years to bring the OHBM Annual Meeting back to Japan, and we are truly delighted that Yokohama has been selected as the host city for OHBM 2028."

Event Details

Event Name: 2028 Annual Meeting of the Organization for Human Brain Mapping (OHBM 2028)

Dates: Sunday, June 18 to Thursday, June 22, 2028

Venue: PACIFICO Yokohama

Expected Attendance: Approximately 3,000 on-site participants, including around 2,500 from outside Japan

Organizer: Organization for Human Brain Mapping (OHBM)

About the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau: The role of the YCVB is to employ the wealth of resources existing in the City of Yokohama and Kanagawa Prefecture to promote the region as an ideal destination for both tourists and international conventions. In this way, the YCVB is contributing to the reinvigoration of the City of Yokohama and surrounding areas, and the advancement of its globalization.

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Contacts:

For inquiries, please contact:

Yuki Hori

Manager, Business Events Team

Yokohama City Visitors Bureau

Email: mice@ycvb.or.jp