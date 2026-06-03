Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5BG | ISIN: US21240E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CDA
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:02
6,600 Euro
+4,76 % +0,300
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION SAB DE CV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION SAB DE CV ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,90017:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.: Volaris Reports May 2026 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 86%

MEXICO CITY, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its May 2026 preliminary traffic results.

In May, Volaris' ASM capacity decreased by 0.4%, while RPMs for the month grew 4.9%. Mexican domestic RPMs declined by 1.4%, while international RPMs increased 15.9%. Consolidated load factor increased by 4.3 percentage points year-over-year to 86.2%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.7 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "May traffic results reflect our continued disciplined execution across the network. Our performance remains in line with the guidance and we remain focused on optimizing capacity deployment, enhancing revenue quality, and leveraging the flexibility of our business model. As we proactively aligned capacity with the current environment, demand trends remained healthy, supported by strong close-in bookings during the month, particularly in the cross-border market."

May 2026May 2025VarianceYTD May
2026		YTD May
2025		Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,532 1,553 (1.4%) 7,468 7,685 (2.8%)
International1,030 889 15.9% 5,264 4,747 10.9%
Total2,562 2,442 4.9: 12,732 12,432 2.4:
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,715 1,795 (4.4%) 8,376 8,739 (4.2%)
International1,258 1,190 5.7% 6,574 6,079 8.1%
Total2,973 2,985 (0.4%) 14,950 14,818 0.9:
Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic89.3% 86.5% 2.7 pp 89.2% 87.9% 1.2 pp
International81.9% 74.7% 7.2 pp 80.1% 78.1% 2.0 pp
Total86.2: 81.8: 4.3 pp 85.2: 83.9: 1.3 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,982 1,894 4.6% 9,498 9,269 2.5%
International701 608 15.4% 3,632 3,267 11.2%
Total2,683 2,502 7.2: 13,130 12,536 4.7:

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period performance or its year-over-year comparison will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

VFR: Visiting friends and relatives.

Investor Relations Contact
Liliana Juárez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact
Ricardo Flores / rflores@gcya.net

About Volaris
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 244 and its fleet from 4 to 157 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 46 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.