EQS-News: BridgeCore Capital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BridgeCore Capital Finances McDonald's Property in Saraland, Alabama



03.06.2026 / 17:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BEVERLY HILLS, CA - June 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced it has closed a $1,400,000 acquisition financing of a McDonald's property in Saraland, Alabama. The borrower secured the property at a price below fair market value due to the seller's need to quickly redeploy sale proceeds into an imminent acquisition. The borrower's business plan was to complete the acquisition and subsequently sell the property to another buyer at a higher valuation following issuance of the certificate of occupancy. Given the equity in the transaction, the borrower's need for certainty and speed of execution, and the anticipated short-term hold period, BridgeCore structured a loan representing 92% of the purchase price and with only three months minimum interest. BridgeCore successfully closed the transaction within 15 business days to meet the borrower's expedited timeline. BridgeCore worked closely with the trusted mortgage advisory team, the sponsor, and the title company to coordinate an efficient closing process and ensure the acquisition was completed within the required timeline. By leveraging its extensive experience, in-house capabilities, and flexible capital base, BridgeCore was able to solve a critical timing challenge while delivering highly competitive financing terms. BridgeCore is widely recognized for its expertise and proven track record in financing income-producing and value-add retail properties throughout the United States. About BridgeCore Capital BridgeCore provides bridge loans on commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate in the U.S., including origination of senior, junior and mezzanine debt, preferred equity. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore's "Bridge Loan Program," provides flexible pre-pay, interest only, non-recourse, and floating-rate financing with one-to three-year terms for loan sizes ranging from $15M to $50M+. For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com . Company Contact:

Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital, Inc.

424-285-6365, elliot@bridgecorecapital.com Media Contact:

Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson

310-279-5965, rpondel@pondel.com

News Source: BridgeCore Capital, Inc.





03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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