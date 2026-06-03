iCents Group Holdings Berhad: iCents' Subsidiary Enters into a Contract with China's WXYD to Advance Data Centre Cooling Solutions Across Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / iCents Group Holdings Berhad ("iCents" or the "Group"), a specialist in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC), qualification and validation of cleanrooms, and the manufacture of cleanroom fixtures and related products, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VC Engineering Sdn Bhd ("VC Engineering"), has entered into a Contract Agreement with Wuxi Yiding Zhizao Technology Co., Ltd. ("WXYD"), China, to collaborate on the development, marketing and delivery of prefabricated modular cooling systems and related thermal management solutions for data centre infrastructure projects across Southeast Asia.

Caption from L-R: (Standing) Ms. Michelle Marie Maman Independent Non-Executive Director of iCents Group Holdings Berhad; Dato' Lim Bee Vian, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of iCents Group Holdings Berhad; Ms. Tan Wei Ying, Executive Director of iCents Group Holdings Berhad; (Seating); Mr. Xu Qun, Managing Director of Wuxi Yiding Zhizao Technology Co., Ltd.; Mr. Yang Guang, Director of Wuxi Yiding Zhizao Technology Co., Ltd.; Ir. Ts. Vincent Ong Mum Fei , Managing Director of iCents Group Holdings Berhad; Mr. Foo Siang Leng, Executive Director of iCents Group Holdings Berhad

WXYD is principally involved in technology development, intelligent control system integration, industrial automation solutions and related technology services in the People's Republic of China. Under the Agreement, WXYD will provide its supplies its technology and provides its services to VC Engineering's products such as the development, marketing and delivery of prefabricated modular cooling systems and related thermal management solutions for its data centre infrastructure projects within Southeast Asia, enabling both parties to jointly pursue opportunities in the region's growing digital infrastructure sector.

The collaboration combines VC Engineering's engineering and project execution capabilities with WXYD's expertise in thermal management technologies, enabling both parties to jointly pursue opportunities in key Southeast Asia markets.

Ir. Ts. Vincent Ong Mum Fei, Managing Director of iCents Group Holdings Berhad commented, "This collaboration represents a strategic step in strengthening our capabilities within the data centre ecosystem. As demand for AI, cloud computing and hyperscale infrastructure continues to accelerate, efficient thermal management solutions are becoming increasingly critical to supporting operational reliability and energy efficiency. By combining VC Engineering's project execution capabilities with WXYD's expertise in thermal management technologies, we aim to enhance our participation in the growing digital infrastructure sector across Southeast Asia while continuing to build specialised engineering capabilities for mission-critical facilities."

Mr. Foo Siang Leng, Executive Director of iCents Group Holdings Berhad added, "By combining our project execution strengths with WXYD's thermal management expertise, we are creating a platform to deliver more comprehensive solutions for customers operating in high-specification environments. Beyond technology collaboration, this partnership provides opportunities to share industry expertise, strengthen customer relationships and explore new markets across Southeast Asia."

According to the parties, the contract is expected to focus on the integration of cooling technologies and modular infrastructure solutions, while facilitating knowledge sharing, joint development initiatives and the pursuit of future projects within the data centre sector.

Looking ahead, iCents remains committed to strengthening its capabilities in specialised engineering and facility solutions while capitalising on opportunities arising from the continued expansion of data centres, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure. The Group believes the collaboration will further reinforce its position within the region's growing mission-critical infrastructure ecosystem and support its long-term growth objectives.

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ABOUT ICENTS GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

iCents Group Holdings Berhad ("iCents" or the "Group") is a specialist in cleanroom engineering and facility solutions, focusing on the end-to-end delivery of engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning and validation ("EPCC") of cleanrooms across high-specification industries. The Group also manufactures cleanroom fixtures and related products, while offering standalone technical services including design and engineering, testing and validation services, as well as the supply of specialised cleanroom equipment. Complementing its core capabilities, iCents provides a comprehensive suite of facility services such as machinery and equipment hook-up, heavy-duty ceiling system installation, construction works, and maintenance support for critical facilities. Serving a diverse customer base spanning semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, data centres, pharmaceutical production, life sciences, palm oil processing and food and beverage manufacturing, the Group continues to strengthen its regional presence through reliable project execution and integrated cleanroom technology solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.icentsgroup.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of iCents Group Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: iCents Group Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/icents-subsidiary-enters-into-a-contract-with-chinas-wxyd-to-advance-da-1173007