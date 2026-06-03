Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Green Logistics Market to Cross USD 2 Trillion by 2031 with Road Transport Commanding 71.30% Market Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the green logistics market size is estimated to grow to USD 1.5 trillion in 2026, reaching USD 2.18 trillion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.79%. Market growth is fueled by stricter sustainability regulations, rising investments in electric freight transportation, and increasing demand for low-emission supply chain operations. Businesses are rapidly adopting digital route optimization, renewable energy-powered logistics infrastructure, and transparent carbon tracking systems to strengthen environmental performance and operational efficiency. As sustainable logistics becomes a strategic priority, providers offering technology-enabled green transportation and emissions visibility are gaining stronger demand across industrial, retail, and global trade sectors.

Green Logistics Market Share by Region

North America continues to see strong momentum in green logistics adoption as governments and transportation authorities expand support for zero-emission freight systems and cleaner supply chain operations. The United States and Canada are encouraging faster deployment of electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure, and emissions transparency initiatives, while Mexico is advancing cross-border sustainability programs to improve environmental compliance in regional trade networks. The growing focus on cleaner transportation policies and stricter environmental accountability is pushing logistics companies to accelerate fleet modernization and strengthen sustainability reporting capabilities across the region's logistics and freight ecosystem.

Asia-Pacific continues to strengthen its position in the green logistics market, supported by rapid industrial expansion, clean transportation investments, and large-scale infrastructure modernization initiatives. Countries across the region are accelerating the adoption of electric freight vehicles, renewable energy-powered logistics facilities, and smart transportation technologies to build more sustainable supply chain networks. China, India, Japan, and several Southeast Asian economies are actively investing in cleaner freight corridors, rail modernization, EV charging infrastructure, and advanced port development projects. The region's growing focus on low-emission transportation and energy-efficient logistics systems is creating strong opportunities for technology providers, fleet operators, and infrastructure developers across the evolving green logistics ecosystem.

Green Logistics Market Growth Drivers

E-Commerce Expansion is Driving the Shift Toward Cleaner and Smarter Urban Deliveries

The rapid rise of online shopping is accelerating the need for sustainable last-mile delivery solutions across major cities worldwide. As parcel volumes continue to grow, logistics companies are under increasing pressure to reduce urban congestion, lower transportation emissions, and improve delivery efficiency. This has led to stronger adoption of electric delivery vehicles, AI-enabled route optimization platforms, and environmentally focused logistics strategies. Retailers and logistics providers are also investing heavily in greener transportation partnerships and low-emission fleet operations to align with evolving sustainability goals. Governments across several regions are encouraging this transition through stricter urban emission policies and clean mobility initiatives, pushing businesses to modernize their delivery networks faster. The growing focus on sustainable fulfillment is transforming green delivery from a niche offering into a core expectation within the green logistics market, particularly across retail, e-commerce, and consumer goods supply chains.

Stricter Sustainability Regulations are Reshaping Global Logistics Strategies

Growing pressure from environmental regulations and corporate net-zero commitments is pushing businesses to prioritize low-emission logistics partners across global supply chains. Companies are increasingly integrating carbon reporting, sustainable fuel adoption, and compliance-focused transportation strategies into procurement decisions to meet evolving regulatory expectations. Logistics providers with transparent emissions tracking and clearly defined decarbonization roadmaps are gaining a competitive advantage, particularly in international trade corridors. At the same time, organizations lacking measurable sustainability initiatives are facing rising pressure as green compliance becomes a critical factor in long-term supplier selection and contract awards within the green logistics market.

"As the Green Logistics Market evolves, decision-makers increasingly need visibility into how sustainability requirements, operational investments, and customer expectations are influencing logistics strategies across regions and service segments. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured blend of primary research, secondary data validation, and transparent analytical frameworks to deliver market insights that are grounded in observable industry developments and practical business realities," Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Major Segments Highlighted in the Global Green Logistics Market Report

By End User



Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing & Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Hazardous Materials

Others

By Service Type



Warehousing and Storage

Transportation Road Rail Sea and Inland Waterways Air

Value-Added Services (Packaging, Kitting, Labelling)



By Geography



North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden) Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa





Overview - Green Logistics Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 1.5 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 2.18 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 7.79% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By End User, By Service Type and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Green Logistics Companies: Covers a global market overview, industry insights, key segment analysis, available financial information, competitive positioning, strategic developments, market share analysis of leading companies, product and service offerings, and recent industry updates.

DHL Group

United Parcel Service (UPS)

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

XPO Logistics

DSV A/S

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

Bollore Logistics

Al-Futtaim Logistics

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Americold Logistics

GXO Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Lineage Logistics

JD Logistics

Ryder System, Inc.

Get in-depth industry insights on the green logistics market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/green-logistics-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Freight And Logistics Market Size: The freight and logistics market is projected to expand from USD 6.37 trillion in 2025 to USD 6.68 trillion in 2026, reaching nearly USD 8.49 trillion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by the rapid rise of e-commerce, increasing cross-border parcel deliveries, and ongoing investments in transportation and logistics infrastructure. As global trade networks evolve, businesses are increasingly adopting integrated logistics solutions that combine freight transportation, warehousing, forwarding, and last-mile delivery services to improve supply chain efficiency and operational flexibility.

FMCG Logistics Market Share: The FMCG logistics market is categorized by service type, including transportation, warehousing & distribution, and value-added logistics services. The market is further segmented based on temperature-controlled logistics solutions, product categories such as food & beverages and personal care, distribution channels including online and offline retail, and key geographic regions covering North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Market estimates and forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Global 3PL Market Analysis: The 3PL market continues to remain moderately fragmented, with leading players accounting for a relatively limited share of overall industry revenue. At the same time, merger and acquisition activity is accelerating as logistics companies expand their global presence and strengthen specialized service capabilities. Strategic acquisitions and service diversification initiatives are helping providers broaden their reach across industries such as aerospace, high-tech manufacturing, and customs management while enhancing end-to-end supply chain offerings.

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