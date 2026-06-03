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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 17:10
26,960 Euro
-7,48 % -2,180
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STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
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26,87027,03017:28
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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
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ATP and EQT Announce Global Partnership

  • EQT enters global partnership with the ATP, becoming the tennis tour's first official private markets partner
  • The multi-year sponsorship activates across 15 ATP tournaments in 12 markets, leveraging ATP's global footprint and international fan base
  • EQT's first global sports sponsorship marks a pivotal moment in the firm's growth as it expands its investor base, tapping into the ATP's platform to broaden brand recognition

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ATP has signed a multi-year partnership with leading global investment organisation EQT, which will be the first official private markets partner of the ATP Tour through 2030.

As a governing body of men's professional tennis, ATP stages premier tournaments across six continents and showcases the world's greatest players.

This represents EQT's first-ever global sports sponsorship at a pivotal time in the firm's growth. As EQT adds new strategies and products, enters new markets, and broadens access to private markets, building global brand recognition is becoming increasingly critical. This partnership provides access to a global platform across major markets with a broad, high-value audience.

The partnership with the ATP coincides with EQT's global brand relaunch, "Better Never Ends", linking its belief in continuous improvement with the pursuit of progress at the heart of professional tennis.

The agreement supports the ATP's strategy to build deeper, multi-market partnerships that drive growth and deliver value across the Tour. A dedicated activation programme will create opportunities for players to participate in partner-led moments, while integrating some of the sport's leading athletes into EQT's brand campaigns.

As a Platinum Partner, EQT will activate across ATP Masters 1000, ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournaments throughout the season, connecting with a global audience of more than one billion fans. The partnership includes prominent brand visibility, alongside access to premium hospitality and stakeholder engagement opportunities across key international markets.

Per Franzen, EQT's Managing Partner & CEO, said: "An ever-larger share of value creation in the global economy is happening in private markets, and individual investors want access to that opportunity. As the largest private markets firm outside the U.S., EQT has both the scale and responsibility to help make that a reality. That is why we decided to partner with the ATP, which has the right platform to build EQT's brand recognition among our target audiences around the world. We are proud to partner with an organization that, like EQT, is defined by long-term thinking, high performance, and a truly global ambition."

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: "The scale of this partnership and its global footprint reflect EQT's commitment to the ATP Tour. It's an exciting moment for both organisations and another step in our focus on working with brands that share our values and are invested in the long-term future of tennis. EQT is a natural fit, with a shared emphasis on long-term performance, active growth and sustainable value creation for players, fans and commercial partners."

The announcement builds on a period of record sponsorship growth for the ATP, underlining the strength of the Tour as a premium platform for brand visibility, business engagement and international expansion.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/atp-and-eqt-announce-global-partnership,c4357197

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4357197/4132987.pdf

Press Release, EQT and ATP, 04062026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/dscf4166,c3543807

DSCF4166

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atp-and-eqt-announce-global-partnership-302790393.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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