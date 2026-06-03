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ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council: Houston Methodist Joins Healthcare Facility Advisory Board

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Houston Methodist to its Healthcare Facility Advisory Board (HFAB).

Houston Methodist comprises a leading academic medical center in the Texas Medical Center and seven community hospitals serving the Greater Houston area.

"Houston Methodist has been a strong partner of HPRC for many years now," shared Tracy Taszarek, Executive Director of HPRC and facilitator of HFAB. "Their support has been crucial to our Houston Healthcare Plastics Regional Recycling Initiative, and we are thrilled to welcome them as an official advisory board member and to further our collaboration."

Houston Healthcare Plastics Regional Recycling Initiative began in 2024 with the goal of establishing a regional healthcare plastics recycling program in Houston. It is a collaborative effort with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) and the Vinyl Institute, starting with the Houston Methodist healthcare network. The goal is to create a model program that showcases effective collaboration and responsible plastic recycling practices within a network of hospitals that can serve as a blueprint for other regions.

"I'm honored to join the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council's Hospital Facility Advisory Board and represent Houston Methodist in advancing sustainable healthcare practices," said Jason Fischer, director of the office of sustainability at Houston Methodist. "We are strengthening recycling and landfill diversion efforts through collaborative partnerships to drive meaningful impact. A practical hospital recycling playbook will be key to scaling solutions and advancing circularity. While progress has been made to reduce plastic use, more work is needed to improve recyclability and invest in new materials. Together, we can build a more sustainable healthcare system."

In their role on the Healthcare Facility Advisory Board, Houston Methodist will help provide additional perspective into hospital barriers to recycling, share advice to support HPRC's mission and vision, offer insights on how HPRC can better enable plastics recycling, and identify high value needs and opportunities for action.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of more than 30 brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

Find more stories and multimedia from Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/healthcare-plastics-recycling-council
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/houston-methodist-joins-healthcare-facility-advisory-board-1173009

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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