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WKN: 936388 | ISIN: JP3311400000 | Ticker-Symbol: CL2
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03.06.26 | 07:30
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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 17:42 Uhr
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CyberAgent, Inc.: Anime "KAGURABACHI" Unveils Details for Anime World Tour Part 1!

First 20 Minutes of Episode 1 Set for World Premiere Screenings at 4 Major Anime Conventions

TOKYO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime Kagurabachi, based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump, will kick off Part 1 of "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour starting in July 2026, featuring world premiere screenings at four major anime conventions across the globe.

Kagurabachi (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4 million copies (as of May 1).
A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died). The anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.

Ahead of the anime's official broadcast in April 2027, the highly anticipated "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour will feature exclusive preview screenings of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 at "Anime Expo" (Los Angeles), "Anime NYC" (New York), "Japan Expo Paris" (Paris), and "AnimagiC" (Mannheim). Additionally, some of the events will host special panel sessions featuring voice actor Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, editor/ cross-media producer of "Kagurabachi" manga, and "Kagurabachi" anime producers.

These talk sessions will dive deep into the behind-the-scenes production and the creators' immense passion for the series.
We invite fans worldwide to witness the dawn of a new era as the first "stroke" of this epic saga is set into motion!

"KAGURABACHI" Anime World Tour Part 1 Overview

  • "KAGURABACHI" Anime World Tour Special Site
    https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/en/worldtour/
  • [Anime Expo] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - World Premiere Screening at Anime Expo

Location: Los Angeles
Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 2026
4:45 - 6:05 PM PDT
Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center (Room: JW Marriott Diamond)
Details:
·Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1
·Special appearance by anime cast and staff
Panel Session Guests:
Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Takuro Imamura (Editor of "Kagurabachi" Manga), Koichi Yasuda (Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted
*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Official Website: https://www.anime-expo.org

  • [Japan Expo] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at Japan Expo

Location: Paris
Date & Time: Thursday, July 9, 2026
3:30 - 4:30 PM CEST
Venue: Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte (Room: Yuzu Stage)
Details:
·Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1
·Special appearance by anime staff
Panel Session Guests:
Riki Azuma (Cross-Media Producer of "Kagurabachi" Manga ), Koichi Yasuda (Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted
*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Official Website: https://www.japan-expo-france.jp/

  • [AnimagiC] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at AnimagiC

Location: Mannheim
Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 2026
10:30 -11:00 PM CEST
Venue: Rosengarten Mannheim (Room: Mozart Hall)
Details:
·Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1
*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Official Website: https://animagic.de/

  • [Anime NYC 2026] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at Anime NYC

Location: New York
Date & Time: Saturday, August 22, 2026 Time to be announced
Venue: Javits Convention Center (Room: Main Stage)
Details:
·Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1
*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Official Website: https://animenyc.com/

About KAGURABACHI

View Teaser Trailer: https://youtu.be/pC39732i1bA

Introduction
A single stroke opens a new era, cutting a path from Japan to the world-
Weekly Shonen Jump's Neo-Japanese Sword Action series begins here!

From day one, the Kagurabachi manga has captivated fans, weaving a blood-soaked tale of revenge through breathtaking sword-fight sequences.

And now, known for its uncompromising quality, animation studio Cypic brings the story to life with jaw-dropping visuals!

Story
Flames of resolve, kindled by hatred.

Chihiro Rokuhira is a boy who aspires to become a swordsmith, and took daily training under his father Kunishige, a renowned swordsmith. Their days, once filled with laughter, are brutally torn apart by an attack from the mysterious sorcerer organization, the Hishaku.

What is stolen from them are the six Enchanted Blades-swords of immense power capable of shaping the fate of the nation-and the gentle, warm life they once shared.

From that day on, everything changed. In a world engulfed in darkness, Chihiro takes up Enten, the seventh Enchanted Blade left behind by his father, and sets out on a blood-soaked path of revenge.

Broadcasting and Streaming information
April 2027
MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others

Staff
Original Work: "Kagurabachi" by Takeru Hokazono (Serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump)
Director: Tetsuya Takeuchi
Character Design: Keigo Sasaki
Production: Cypic
Production Committee Leads: Shochiku & CyberAgent

Cast
Chihiro Rokuhira: Taihi Kimura

Official Links
- Official Website: https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/
- Official X: @kb_anime_en (https://x.com/kb_anime_en)
- Official TikTok: @kb_anime_en (https://www.tiktok.com/@kb_anime_en)
- Official Instagram: @kb_anime_en (https://www.instagram.com/kb_anime_en/)

Original Work
Title: Kagurabachi
Author: Takeru Hokazono
Previously Published: Available online on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA and published in print and digital by Viz Media (English Version).

Copyright Notices

*When featuring the cover art for Kagurabachi Volume 1 or the original illustration by Takeru Hokazono, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.
©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA

*When featuring anime image assets, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.
©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

*Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials
*Single space is needed between "Takeru" and "Hokazono," and between "Project" and "Kagurabachi."
*No space needed after "/(slash)" and ",(comma)."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994205/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994204/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anime-kagurabachi-unveils-details-for-anime-world-tour-part-1-302790412.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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