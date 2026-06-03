Collective Residential Launches as a New National Property Management Platform Built by Owners, Operators, and Real Estate Leaders

Formerly Proper, the company introduces a new brand identity and market position centered on partnership, local operating excellence, technology-enabled scale, and long-term value creation.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Proper today announced its official rebrand to Collective Residential , marking a defining new chapter in the company's evolution as a national property management platform built by experienced owners, operators, and entrepreneurs.

The new identity reflects the company's conviction that the future of property management will not be defined by consolidation alone, nor by technology alone, but by a more sophisticated model: one that combines local expertise, aligned ownership, operational discipline, shared infrastructure, and human-centered leadership.

The name Collective Residential reflects the platform the company is building: a connected network of experienced owners, operators, local teams, and property management companies working together through shared systems, thoughtful technology, and disciplined operations. The name was intentionally chosen to reflect a belief that property management performs best when strong local operators are supported by shared infrastructure, aligned incentives, and a broader platform built for long-term growth.

More than a new logo or visual identity, Collective Residential represents a clearer expression of who the company is, how it works, and what it is building for the future. The rebrand reinforces the company's people-first philosophy, its respect for local operating expertise, and its commitment to helping teams grow with greater resources, technology, and scale while preserving the relationships and operating knowledge that drive performance.

Collective Residential enters the market with a clear point of view: the best property management companies should not have to choose between independence and scale. The company's model is designed to bring respected local property management firms into a national platform while preserving the teams, relationships, operating knowledge, and brand equity that made those companies valuable in the first place.

"Collective Residential is more than a new name. It is a declaration of how we believe this industry should evolve," said Khushbu Sikaria , COO of Collective Residential. "Property management is an operating business, a people business, and a stewardship business. Our model is built to honor that reality. We are creating a platform where owners and operators can unlock value, gain access to greater resources, and continue protecting the relationships and cultures they have spent years building."

The rebrand signals a sharpened market position for the company as it expands its national platform. Collective Residential is designed around four core operating beliefs: property management should remain deeply local; technology should enable people, not replace them; scale should strengthen operating companies, not erase them; and ownership alignment should sit at the center of long-term value creation.

A More Connected Approach to Property Management

The Collective Residential name reflects the company's belief that property management is stronger when experienced operators, owners, teams, and communities are connected through a shared platform. The company's approach is built on partnership rather than control, combining the entrepreneurial strength of local operators with the benefits of national infrastructure, shared services, technology systems, and strategic growth support.

"Across the industry, many owners are asking the same question: how do we preserve what made our company successful while preparing for the next stage of growth?" said Brian Duggan , Co-Founder and CEO, Collective Residential. "Collective Residential was built to answer that question. We are not trying to replace local judgment with centralized bureaucracy. We are building a platform that gives great operators more leverage, more support, and more opportunity."

Unlike models that treat acquisition as a handoff, Collective Residential is structured around continuity. The company provides owners with a pathway to liquidity and growth while allowing them to remain involved at the level that makes sense for their next chapter. The platform is designed to support operating performance through shared back-office capabilities, best-in-class technology, data-driven systems, and a broader national network of peer operators.

Built by Operators, Not Outsiders

Collective Residential's leadership team brings firsthand experience building, scaling, managing, and evolving property management businesses. That operating perspective shapes the company's view of the market and its relationship with the firms it brings into the platform.

The company believes that the next era of property management will require a more balanced model: one that respects local market intelligence while providing the infrastructure required to compete at greater scale. That includes enhanced systems, professional development pathways for employees, improved operating visibility, technology-enabled efficiencies, and a stronger platform for long-term enterprise value.

"The industry does not need another consolidator," said Alex Samoylovich , Founder and Executive Chairman, Collective Residential. "It needs a smarter platform model. The operators who built these businesses understand their markets, their people, their residents, and their clients in ways that cannot be replicated from a spreadsheet. Our role is to amplify that expertise with capital, systems, technology, and strategic alignment."

Technology-Forward, People-Centered

Collective Residential is investing in technology as a performance driver, but the company's philosophy is deliberately human-centered. Rather than positioning technology as a replacement for property management teams, Collective Residential uses technology to reduce friction, improve consistency, strengthen decision-making, and free employees to focus on higher-value work.

The company's model is grounded in the belief that the strongest resident experiences and owner outcomes come from the combination of professional judgment, local accountability, operational rigor, and intelligent systems.

"Technology is only valuable when it makes people and properties perform better," Sikaria added. "Our goal is not to automate the humanity out of property management. Our goal is to equip teams with better tools, better information, and better infrastructure so they can serve residents, owners, employees, and communities at a higher level."

Rebrand Marks the Start of a Broader Market Activation

The June 3 launch of Collective Residential introduces the company's new verbal and visual identity, updated market narrative, and unified digital presence. The rebrand is part of a broader launch and market activation strategy designed to clarify the company's position, unify its brand architecture, and support future growth across acquisitions, executive visibility, media relations, thought leadership, and industry partnerships.

The company will continue rolling out the Collective Residential identity across digital platforms, stakeholder communications, owned content, and market-facing materials in the weeks following the launch.

Collective Residential's new tagline, "A More Connected Approach to Property Management," captures the company's ambition: to build a national platform where people, process, performance, and partnership move further together.

About Collective Residential

Collective Residential is a national property management platform built by real estate owners, operators, and entrepreneurs who believe property management can be done differently - with more care, more intelligence, and more respect for the people behind the properties.

The company acquires and partners with respected property management firms, providing owners with a strategic path to liquidity, growth, and long-term platform participation while preserving the local teams, relationships, and operating expertise that made those companies successful. Through shared infrastructure, technology-forward enablement, back-office support, and people-first leadership, Collective Residential helps local operators gain the advantages of scale without sacrificing the autonomy, culture, and market knowledge that drive performance.

Collective Residential is building a more connected approach to property management - one designed to create lasting value for owners, operators, employees, residents, and the communities it serves. For more information, please visit collectiveresidential.com.

About Trispan

About TriSpan. Founded in 2015, TriSpan is a private equity firm with offices in New York and London that invests in lower middle market companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. TriSpan is committed to creating value using a combination of deep operational and financial resources to accelerate growth and drive improved performance. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.trispanllp.com .

Media Contact:

Kelly Morris

PR and Media

Collective Residential

press@collectiveresidential.com

SOURCE: Collective Residential

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/collective-residential-launches-as-a-new-national-property-management-platform-built-by-1173014